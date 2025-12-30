A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a child under 16, after videos circulated on Threads showing a young couple embracing and apparently engaging in indecent behavior at Hoi Sham Park in To Kwa Wan, with one person in school uniform.

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Kowloon City police district crime support officers arrested the boy after an in-depth investigation. He is being detained.

Sources said the boy and a 15-year-old girl have been dating for two years and the incident occurred in May this year and was secretly filmed. The footage was recently posted online with the song "Listening to the Waves" as background music, sparking online discussion. The original video has been deleted, but copies continue to circulate on Threads.

Netizens condemned the footage as potentially involving child pornography and urged people not to share it to avoid further harm to those involved. Around 8pm on Tuesday, some people returned to the pavilion to perform the song, drawing a crowd of young people who dispersed after about an hour.

The Education Bureau said it is extremely concerned, has contacted the school and understands it is following up seriously and will provide counseling and support to students in need. Police are also following up.

The bureau reminded schools to strengthen students' correct values and behavior and said it will continue to provide support. It said sex education remains a key focus under the Values Education Curriculum Framework published in April 2026, covering personal, family, social and societal aspects, and that it will continue to update curriculum guidelines, provide teacher training and develop resources to help students understand sex education, raise self-protection awareness and develop critical thinking.