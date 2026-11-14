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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong Disneyland announced on Friday that it recently detected a cybersecurity incident, prompting immediate follow-up and protective measures. 

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The theme park strongly advised guests to purchase admission tickets only through official resort channels or authorized travel agents and platforms, warning against buying from unreliable sources to avoid inconvenience and financial loss. 

The resort has reported the incident to the police, plans to notify the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data as soon as possible, and has tightened ticket verification procedures for guests entering the park. 

In response to inquiries, the Privacy Commissioner's office stated that it would proactively contact the organization to understand the details of the incident.

An employee responsible for the park's internal network systems and daily operations reportedly discovered unusual activity in the computer systems on Thursday evening. 

Approximately 17,000 e-ticket QR codes had been stolen from the online ticketing system, leading the resort to immediately shut down its online ticketing operations and file a report with the police.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed they received a report from a company on Friday regarding a suspected network incident. Following a preliminary investigation, the case has been classified as accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent. The Lantau Island police district is currently handling the investigation, and no arrests have been made so far.

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website currently displays a notice stating that system maintenance is underway, with online ticket purchases and hotel booking services temporarily suspended. 

The resort has urged the public to purchase tickets or book hotels through authorized travel agencies and partners, the official WeChat Mini Program, the official Fliggy flagship store, the Douyin authorized shop, or directly at the ticket booths at the park's main entrance.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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