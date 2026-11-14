Violence erupted at the Chinese Football Association Youth League U20 final in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, with Shanghai Shenhua players accused of beating a ball boy and fans clashing in the stands.

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Zhejiang U20 and Shenhua U20 drew 2-2 in regular time, with Zhejiang winning 6-5 on penalties. Before the shootout, several Shenhua players rushed to the sidelines and surrounded, pulled and hit a ball boy in his early teens, while a female staff member was heard crying: "How can you hit a child?"

Shenhua reporters and leaked player chat messages revealed the trigger: the ball boy had allegedly taken goalkeeper Wang Jie's "cheat-sheet" bottle — which had notes on opponents' penalty habits — and thrown it into the stands.

Player You Shujie reportedly admitted hitting the ball boy, though the club later denied it. Shenhua lost the shootout 3-4 and the tie 5-6.

The violence spread to the stands, where fans exchanged insults and threw bottles and objects before dozens brawled. A Shenhua fan reportedly grabbed a broom and attacked Zhejiang supporters, leaving one Zhejiang fan with a head injury who collapsed and was taken to hospital on a stretcher.

The Chinese Football Association and the China Football League said they have launched an investigation and will severely punish the players involved and address security gaps.