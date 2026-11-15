About eight months before stepping down as chief executive, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, transferred a combined 58,962,602 Nvidia shares into family irrevocable trusts under an arrangement set up a decade earlier, according to SEC filings.

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The shares were worth more than US$10.5 billion at the time of the March transfer this year, compared with about US$51 million when the trusts were funded in 2016 — a more than 200-fold increase over the decade.

The filings show the two 10-year trusts matured on March 18 this year, each distributing 29,481,301 shares, all transferred into the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust. Jensen Huang serves as trustee, and the trust holds about 109 million Nvidia shares after the transfer. The filings did not disclose the beneficiaries; Barron's reported they are believed to be the couple's children, Spencer and Madison Huang, both of whom previously worked at Nvidia.

Value surged over the decade

The arrangement dates to 2016, when Nvidia was still primarily a gaming-chip company. On March 16 that year, Huang and his wife established four trusts funded with Nvidia shares — two with four-year terms and two with 10-year terms.

The two 10-year trusts were worth more than US$190 million by May 2017, topped US$1 billion in 2021, and climbed to about US$2.29 billion by June 2023. Dow Jones Market Data shows Nvidia stock rose a cumulative 22,161 per cent over the decade, versus 288 per cent for the S&P 500.

Huang stepped down in November amid affair reports

Huang stepped down as chief executive, president and director in November after media reports on multiple extramarital affairs, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress serving as interim CEO.

Nvidia shares have fallen more than 30 per cent from their October peak, with a market value of about US$3.9 trillion as of November 13. Based on the November 16 close, the 58.96 million shares transferred in March were worth about US$9.2 billion, roughly 12 per cent less than at the time of the transfer.

Morgan Stanley called Huang's resignation a "major setback," cutting its data-center revenue forecasts for fiscal 2028 and 2029 by about 10 per cent each and lowering its price target to US$267 from US$300, while keeping an "overweight" rating. The bank said the key issue is Kress's interim status and that formally naming a permanent CEO should be an urgent priority, with data-center business head Ian Buck the internal candidate most frequently mentioned.