Hong Kong veteran singers Nicholas Tse Ting-fung and Joey Yung Cho-yee have been appointed directors of Emperor Entertainment Group, effective Tuesday (Nov 17), as the company seeks to expand its international presence and explore new business opportunities.

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The appointments were announced by group chairman Albert Yeung Sau-shing, who said the two artists would bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the group's business development and long-term strategy.

They will work alongside Yeung, vice-chairman Alex Yeung Ching-loong, chief executive Mani Fok Man-hei and director Vanessa Fan Man Seung on the group's overall management and strategic planning.

Tse joined Emperor Entertainment more than 30 years ago and has established himself as a prominent singer and actor. Beyond the entertainment industry, he founded the Chef Nic brand in 2016, with businesses spanning television programs, offline experiences and food sales.

Yung joined the company in 1998 and has become one of Hong Kong's leading singers. In recent years, she has worked with younger musicians and helped nurture emerging talent. She was named one of Hong Kong's Ten Outstanding Young Persons in 2020.

Yeung said Tse and Yung had grown alongside the company, with their careers reflecting its founding spirit and determination.

He said their experience, achievements and industry connections would bring new perspectives to the group and help it reach greater heights.

Tse thanked Yeung for his trust and support, saying Emperor Entertainment had become more than just a workplace to him, as he had spent more than half his life with the company.

He said he hoped to contribute to the group's continued growth.

Yung also thanked Yeung and the group for their trust, saying she hoped to use her experience as a senior artist to work with colleagues to uphold the company's reputation.

Fok said she was pleased to see the two artists take on new roles and looked forward to working with them to continue the group's success.