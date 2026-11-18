A 67-year-old local man was arrested in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday night on suspicion of flying a drone without permission in a restricted flying zone and violating operating requirements during a flight.

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Police seized a small drone. The man is being detained, and the case has been handed to the Yuen Long police district crime investigation team.

Police said a temporary restricted flying zone has been set up in Hong Kong for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. From 12.01am on November 17 to 11.59pm on November 20, no flying activities, including drones, paragliders, airships, kites, captive balloons and mass balloon releases, are allowed in the temporary restricted zone in northern New Territories. During the same period, all helicopters and small aircraft except those of the Government Flying Service are barred from the temporary restricted zone across Hong Kong.

Police and the Civil Aviation Department reminded the public that flying a small drone without authorization is an offence punishable by a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and two years' imprisonment.