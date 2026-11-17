Nvidia's NVDA.O former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week under a cloud of scandal tied to his extramarital affairs, said on Tuesday he "would be honored" to return as CEO if the chipmaker's board decided such a move would be in the best interest of shareholders and employees.

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"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in his first public statement since he resigned on November 12. "I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," he said.

Huang's statement caps an extraordinary week of revelations about his extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of her ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The ex-CEO has also received an outpouring of support from people clamoring for his return, including employees, investors, Elon Musk and other tech executives, along with US President Donald Trump. But Nvidia's board was not considering reinstating Huang, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The last several days of activity have also shaken the foundation of the AI trade, as the chipmaker is a key investor in infrastructure providers and other companies central to the AI buildout. The crisis has erased more than $700 billion from Nvidia's market value, and also hit shares of competitors and cloud computing companies like CoreWeave CRWV.O, of which Nvidia is a shareholder.

Nvidia is due to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, and investors will be looking for interim CEO Colette Kress to reassure them of the path forward.

The crisis has also rippled through Washington, with lawmakers from both parties and certain administration officials arguing for a more forceful approach with China, including a crackdown on certain AI chip exports. Huang, an ally of Trump, was a supporter of increased exports; lawmakers plan to question Huang about his relationships and his interactions in Washington.

On Tuesday, shares were down about 1%, rebounding from earlier losses. Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment on Huang's statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia set up a board committee to oversee national security and export controls, chaired by director and former Goldman Sachs vice chair Suzanne Nora Johnson. It is the company's first major governance move since Huang left.

The company's national security and trade compliance teams will report to the panel, while interim CEO Colette Kress oversees day-to-day operations.

Trump called the initiative a good idea.

TIGHTENING CHINA CHIP CURBS

US officials had raised concerns about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a former senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which has been under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and potential export-control violations. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Jensen Huang's daughter Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, was closely involved in shaping the public defence of the company's ties to Megaspeed, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. She did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia's creation of the committee to oversee export controls comes a day after the Trump administration said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies including Nvidia, as Trump headed to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington has for years sought to curb Beijing's access to Nvidia's most advanced processors, putting the company's China business at the center of tensions over national security, trade and US technological leadership.

Chinese companies, however, have repeatedly found ways around the restrictions, while Huang had advocated allowing more chip exports to China.

SECURITY, EXPORT CONTROLS UNDER BOARD WATCH

While major technology companies including Alphabet, Apple, Meta and Microsoft have board committees overseeing areas such as regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, privacy and strategy, Nvidia's new panel has a narrower mandate focused on national security and export controls, a structure more commonly associated with aerospace and defense companies.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said.

Nvidia has also warned chip buyers in recent months that the proposed US Remote Access Security Act could expose the company and its customers to legal risks by expanding Washington's oversight of Chinese companies' access to AI chips through cloud services, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Reuters