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EGL Tours reports data breach at third-party provider, customer names and ID numbers leaked

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EGL Tours said on Monday that its third-party technology service provider's system was accessed by unauthorized parties, exposing some customers' personal data including names, Hong Kong identity card numbers and travel document numbers. Credit card data was not involved.

File Photo

Ceiling duct collapses at Hung Hom Bay Centre carpark, damaging 2 cars

A large ventilation duct and concrete fell from the ceiling at the carpark of Hung Hom Bay Centre on Monday night, crushing two parked cars.

(Video) Private car reverses into 4 taxis while fleeing Tsim Sha Tsui roadblock

A white Audi reversed into four taxis while trying to flee a police roadblock in Tsim Sha Tsui early Tuesday, then drove against traffic into Hillwood Road and escaped.

Car flips after hitting railing in Kennedy Town

A private car crashed into a railing and overturned in Kennedy Town early Tuesday, but the driver and two passengers escaped unhurt.

Customs busts 2 illicit cigarette warehouses in Yuen Long and Tsuen Wan, seizes $1.8m of cigarettes

Hong Kong Customs smashed two illicit cigarette storage warehouses in Yuen Long and Tsuen Wan on Monday, seizing about 410,000 duty-not-paid cigarettes with a market value of about HK$1.8 million and a duty value of about HK$1.4 million.

HK secondary school team wins global runner-up at iGEM in Paris

A Hong Kong secondary school team has won global runner-up at the International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition (iGEM) in Paris.

World/China

Trump backs potential return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang return as chief executive officer of Nvidia, adding his voice to calls for Huang's reinstatement after an affair with a suspected Chinese spy forced him out.

Photo: Reuters

US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The US Commerce Department said it issued a rule on Monday to protect against remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips by third countries.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says he might meet with N Korea's Kim Jong Un in China

US President Donald Trump said he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, as he heads to Asia for meetings with regional leaders and a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

File Photo/Reuters

La Liga confirms Lamine Yamal 'anti-Asian' post was faked as CCTV seeks clarification

La Liga has confirmed that a viral screenshot appearing to show Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sharing a video containing racist anti-Asian slurs was maliciously faked, after China Media Group's sports division asked the league to verify the claims.

File Photo/Reuters

Woman dies after being stabbed on street in Tokyo's Nakano; suspect in custody

A woman believed to be in her 20s died after being stabbed with a knife on a street in Tokyo's Nakano Ward on Monday evening, local media reported.

Photo: AFP

Xi urges high-quality Greater Bay Area growth during Zhongshan tour

President Xi Jinping called for breaking new ground in the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area during an inspection tour in Zhongshan on Monday.

Photo: Xinhua

Market

Wall Street ends sharply lower on AI jitters ahead of Nvidia results, Anthropic IPO

A broad selloff dragged US stocks lower on Monday as fallout from Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO soured enthusiasm for AI stocks, raising the stakes for the chipmaker's earnings report on Tuesday and Anthropic's initial public offering later in the week.

Nvidia faces extraordinary push to restore Huang days after his exit

Nvidia is facing an extraordinary push to restore Jensen Huang as chief executive just days after his resignation, as Silicon Valley allies lobby the chipmaker's board to bring him back.

File Photo/Reuters

Tesla announces $3.3 billion expansion of Germany plant

Tesla TSLA.O will invest €3 billion (US$3.31 billion) in its German plant on the outskirts of Berlin, the US company said on Monday, announcing an expansion of capacity as local automakers struggle with high costs and low demand.

Editorial

Beyond the Yalta shadow: the Xi-Putin-Trump Shenzhen summit and the new global paradigm

The upcoming meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen has drawn inevitable comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference.

Opinion

A signet ring should tell your own story | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

A signet ring is a small object with an unusually personal history. Long before it became an accessory, it served a practical purpose. Its engraved face could be pressed into wax or clay to leave a distinctive impression, helping to identify the sender of a document or authenticate an agreement.

From supermarket fridges to office printers: how everyday IoT devices threaten corporate cybersecurity | Fongmula | Francis Fong

A recent cyberattack on central temperature control systems across European supermarkets, threatening perishable food supplies and disrupting operations, serves as a stark warning to businesses everywhere.