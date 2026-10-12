HK secondary school team wins global runner-up at iGEM in Paris

A team of students from four Hong Kong secondary schools has won the global runner-up prize in the high school category at the iGEM International Genetically Engineered Machine competition in Paris.

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The "HongKong-JSS" team, comprising 50 students and six teachers from Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School, Pentecostal School, Po Leung Kuk Ho Yin Tong Secondary School and YWCA Hioe Tjo Yoeng College, reached the final two — a first for Hong Kong — with the overall high school title going to a US team.

Nearly 600 Hong Kong teachers and students took part in the four-day competition, which began on November 12 despite the earlier unrest in France that led the SAR government to issue a yellow outbound travel alert, which remains in effect.

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Mercury-detecting biosensor project

The team's project, "MerMAID," uses a red fluorescent protein to create a portable biosensor that changes color when it detects mercury. It uses two detection methods — a mercury-responsive protein with high biological sensitivity, and a mercury aptamer for faster response. The team said it verified the sensor's performance in horticultural soil artificially spiked with mercury, improving its practicality and biosafety for field use.

The US team that won the high school category designed a system combining micro-proteins and gene interference to tackle the varroa mite parasite threatening bee populations.

Hong Kong teams have previously reached the global high school top 10 multiple times and won numerous gold medals and individual world titles. A HKUST team won the global undergraduate third place in 2022.