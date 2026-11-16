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FINANCE

Nvidia faces extraordinary push to restore Huang days after his exit

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Four days after Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia, felled by revelations of affairs including one with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence, an extraordinary campaign is underway to restore him to the helm of the company he built.

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More than 180,200 people have signed a petition demanding Huang’s return, Elon Musk has thrown his support behind the effort, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not mind seeing Huang reinstated as CEO. Thousands of people identifying themselves as Nvidia NVDA.O employees have joined the call, even as governance experts and some investors warn that bringing him back before investigations are complete could expose the company to fresh risks.

The groundswell of support for Huang has turned a corporate succession story into a test of whether Nvidia can separate itself from a founder whose influence stretches across its employees — some fiercely loyal to the former CEO — and shareholders, Silicon Valley, the Taiwan supply chain and Washington.

Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, was illuminated on Monday with messages including "Taiwan Loves Jensen." Some prominent shareholders such as Atreides Management's Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital Management CEO Brad Gerstner have urged Nvidia not to rush to replace him before all the facts were known.

The support for the former CEO comes as U.S. intelligence agencies are still trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's relationship with China’s Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Evidence gathered so far indicates she was likely an intelligence asset, someone who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy, the sources said.

But Nvidia's board was not considering bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The uncertainty has divided investors over Huang's future and complicated the board’s search for a successor. Nvidia shares fell 3.7% on Monday, a day before the chipmaker is due third-quarter earnings.

WALL STREET STANDS DIVIDED

The "Stand With Jensen" campaign listed SpaceX SPCX.O and Tesla TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its signatories.

The campaign website showed more than 8,800 signatories identified themselves as current Nvidia employees and more than 94,000 as shareholders, though it cautioned that professional affiliations were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

"We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts," an open letter on the website said.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after reports of alleged affairs with employees, including one who reported directly to him, plunging the AI chip heavyweight into crisis and sending shockwaves through an industry he helped bankroll.

“I think he learned a big lesson,” Trump said on Monday. Trump's reported trades this year suggest he held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock as of the end of August, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a review of his financial disclosures.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, though, has called for Nvidia to appoint an outsider as its next CEO, saying the company needs a "dramatic shake-up" following Huang's departure.

Institutional investors too may prove harder to persuade. Richard Windsor, an independent technology researcher, said he expected large institutional Nvidia investors to oppose Huang’s return while investigations remained unresolved because of the legal exposure and uncertainty it could create.

“They’re very risk-averse,” Windsor said, but said his own view was that Nvidia shareholders would ultimately be better served by Huang’s return because of the relationships he has built with the company’s customers and suppliers, particularly TSMC 2330.TW, which manufactures Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

HUANG'SEXIT ROCKS TAIWAN

Nowhere is Huang’s unusual reach more visible than in Taiwan, where he was born and where Nvidia relies on TSMC and a sprawling network of suppliers to manufacture the chips and systems underpinning the AI boom.

Born in the historic capital of Tainan before moving to the United States as a child, Huang gradually gained celebrity-like status on the island, where the wave of adulation surrounding him has been dubbed “Jensanity.”

For many Taiwanese, Huang's exit marks the loss of a charismatic champion who helped put the island at the heart of the global artificial intelligence boom, with his influence extending well beyond the technology industry.

Jimmy Yang, 42, who works in marketing, said Huang's departure was a loss for Taiwan, where his influence had extended to local businesses and tourism, and expressed hope that Huang could eventually return to Nvidia, drawing a parallel with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who returned to the company after being forced out.

"His private life is his own choice," Yang said. "But whether it's the night market economy he's driven or his help for the tech industry, it has been massive."

Reuters

NvidiaJensen Huang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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