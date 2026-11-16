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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Elon Musk warns Hong Kong risks fading away over ultra-low birth rate

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that Hong Kong could face severe population decline and eventually vanish if its persistently depressed birth rates fail to improve. 

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The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive made the remarks on his social media platform X in response to an online reflection shared by a former investment banker reminiscing about working in the city's high-caliber financial sector.

Screenshot from X
Screenshot from X

The exchange originated from a post by author and former banker John LeFevre, widely known for creating the satirical Goldman Sachs elevator social media persona. 

LeFevre wrote humorously about his growing reliance on artificial intelligence tools, noting that working with digital assistants had reduced his patience for ordinary human shortcomings. 

He compared his demanding interactions with AI to his earlier career in Hong Kong, where he recalled being surrounded by colleagues who were exceptionally well educated, driven, and sharp. 

He added in jest that whenever he returned home to Texas, he had to wander through a large supermarket chain simply to readjust to everyday society.

Online exchange draws viral attention

Musk joined the discussion shortly after publication, shifting the focus from workplace culture to the city's demographic pressures. 

He remarked that Hong Kong has long posted some of the world's lowest birth rates, cautioning that its population could soon disappear unless the trajectory is reversed.

The comment quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of views and triggered wide online discussion. Musk has consistently maintained a vocal stance on demographic contraction, warning on multiple international platforms that population collapse presents a far greater immediate risk to human civilization than global warming, frequently citing similar demographic emergencies across East Asia and parts of Europe.

Deepening demographic headwinds in Hong Kong

The billionaire's commentary comes amid prolonged downward trends in local fertility figures. Official figures from the Census and Statistics Department show that Hong Kong registered only approximately 31,000 newborns over the past year, reflecting another record-low milestone.

Previous assessments by international organizations, including the United Nations Population Fund, have similarly placed Hong Kong near the very bottom of global fertility rankings, with average fertility rates slipping below one child per woman. 

The sustained decline, fueled by changing family planning preferences and high living costs, continues to intensify concerns over rapid population aging and the city's long-term workforce vitality.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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