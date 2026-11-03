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INSIGHTS

From supermarket fridges to office printers: how everyday IoT devices threaten corporate cybersecurity | Fongmula | Francis Fong

INSIGHTS
50 mins ago
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A recent cyberattack on central temperature control systems across European supermarkets, threatening perishable food supplies and disrupting operations, serves as a stark warning to businesses everywhere.

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Far from a mere operational hiccup, the incident highlights a critical cyber vulnerability: In the race toward digital transformation, unhardened Internet of Things edge devices are increasingly exploited as entry points into corporate networks.

Organizations routinely invest resources in securing firewalls, cloud infrastructure, and workstations while leaving basic building management and operational technology systems unguarded.

Commercial refrigeration units, designed for mechanical reliability rather than cybersecurity, often run unpatched firmware, use default credentials, and lack basic data encryption. Once automated scanning detects an exposed port, attackers can seize control, disrupt operations, and execute “Lateral Movement” into sensitive core databases.

Security risks in offices

This risk is equally acute in standard corporate offices, where the humble multifunction printer is an overlooked Trojan horse. Modern office copiers are no longer simple peripherals; they are networked microcomputers with operating systems, network interfaces, and high-capacity internal hard drives.

Every day, unredacted contracts, financial statements, and confidential employee records pass through these machines, often lingering unencrypted in local caches. If left accessible via default logins or exposed network ports, these copiers can be easily hijacked to siphon confidential documents or used as persistent network eavesdroppers.

Other smart office hardware – from Voice over Internet Protocol phones and Internet Protocol cameras, to smart access controllers – suffers from the same oversights.

Mitigating this expanding attack surface requires moving beyond perimeter defenses to an uncompromising Zero Trust posture. Enterprises must implement rigorous network segmentation, isolating all peripheral IoT and operational technology hardware from core operational servers.

Device lifecycle management must also mandate full-disk encryption, regular automated sanitization of transient storage, continuous firmware patching, and strict authentication. Neglecting edge devices turns the promise of smart infrastructure into a major liability.


Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies

FongmulaFrancis FongIoT

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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