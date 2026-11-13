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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Customs busts 2 illicit cigarette warehouses in Yuen Long and Tsuen Wan, seizes $1.8m of cigarettes

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Customs smashed two illicit cigarette storage warehouses in Yuen Long and Tsuen Wan on Monday, seizing about 410,000 duty-not-paid cigarettes with a market value of about HK$1.8 million and a duty value of about HK$1.4 million.

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A 56-year-old local woman and a 60-year-old local man were arrested, and a private car was detained.

First case in Yuen Long

Around noon, customs officers intercepted a suspicious woman in Yeung Uk Tsuen, Au Tau, Yuen Long, and found about 19,000 duty-not-paid cigarettes in a cardboard box she was carrying. Officers then took her to a nearby storage warehouse and a private car, seizing about 261,000 more cigarettes.

Second case in Tsuen Wan

In the evening, officers intercepted a suspicious man in a residential building in Tsuen Wan and found about 13,000 duty-not-paid cigarettes in a nylon bag he was holding. A search of a subdivided flat in the building uncovered about 120,000 more cigarettes.

Initial investigations showed both suspects were responsible for managing the warehouses. Customs believes they deliberately chose remote, low-traffic village houses or older walk-up buildings without lifts to reduce enforcement risk and disguise the illegal activity. The operation dismantled two illicit cigarette storage and distribution centers active in Yuen Long and Tsuen Wan.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, possessing, selling or buying illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment. The public can report suspected activities via the 24-hour hotline 182 8080, email crimereport@customs.gov.hk or an online form.

illicit cigarettes Customs Yuen Long

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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