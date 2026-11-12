Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang

Reuters has released four more photos of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, taken during Computex Taipei in June 2024, showing the two in close physical contact.

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The photos show Huang in his signature black leather jacket greeting supporters after a keynote speech, with Alice Huang in a yellow dress watching nearby. In another photo, Alice Huang rests her right hand on Huang's shoulder while his left hand is on her waist, with both smiling.

Reuters said it has verified photos of the two appearing at different events over the past two years, dating back to December 2023. The agency said it could not verify reports by the New York Times and others that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset. Alice Huang was a former senior executive at Singapore tech company Megaspeed, an Nvidia business partner in Asia-Pacific.

Huang reportedly described relationship as routine business

Citing people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence it reviewed, Reuters reported that before the affair scandal broke, Huang misled several Nvidia executives, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang.

The sources said that in autumn 2025 and again in October 2026, when press queries drew Nvidia leaders' attention to his relationship with Megaspeed and Alice Huang, Huang described their interactions as appropriate and as standard business dealings with customers. Reuters reviewed only the October exchanges.

The sources also said Huang discussed taking legal action against the New York Times after it published an article in October last year drawing attention to his public meetings with Alice Huang, but ultimately neither Nvidia nor Huang filed a lawsuit. A New York Times spokesperson said the paper received no legal demand.

Reuters said it is unclear when the relationship became intimate.

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday after admitting to the affair and apologizing to his family and employees. Nvidia's independent directors have hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation. Nvidia's stock has fallen more than 30 per cent since its October 6 closing high, erasing more than US$1.8 trillion in market capitalization.