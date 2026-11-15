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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

La Liga confirms Lamine Yamal 'anti-Asian' post was faked as CCTV seeks clarification

CHINA
50 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

La Liga has confirmed that a viral screenshot appearing to show Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sharing a video containing racist anti-Asian slurs was maliciously faked, after China Media Group's sports division asked the league to verify the claims.

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Earlier reports said Yamal, who recently won the World Cup with Spain, had allegedly reposted an animated video containing derogatory terms including "ching chong" and mocking Asian accents and culture, before deleting it about three hours later. Neither Yamal nor Barcelona issued an apology.

However, fans quickly compared details in the screenshot and questioned whether it had been doctored, and the netizen who first posted it deleted the video.

+1

La Liga condemns malicious fabrication

After China Media Group's sports division launched an emergency procedure and asked La Liga to verify the claims, the league formally replied on Sunday afternoon confirming that the image was a maliciously fabricated fake screenshot and was not posted by Yamal.

La Liga reiterated its firm opposition to all forms of racism and discrimination, strongly condemned the spread of false information and malicious rumors, and said it has launched an investigation into the accounts that circulated the fake image.

Lamine Yamal La Liga fake post

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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