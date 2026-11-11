Turtle falls from height and dies in Tai Po; police investigate animal cruelty

A turtle died after apparently falling from height outside Heng Tai House in Fu Heng Estate, Tai Po, on Monday afternoon.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 4pm. Officers found the turtle dead at the scene and classified the case as cruelty to animals, handing it to the Tai Po police district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

The turtle, a pond slider about 35cm long, was collected by SPCA staff.