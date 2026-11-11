Turtle falls from height and dies in Tai Po; police investigate animal cruelty

Read More
(Video) Rat spotted lying motionless in Tai Wo Shopping Centre in Tai Po
11-11-2026 04:23 HKT
Dozens of dead animals found in Kwun Tong flat after tenant evicted
29-10-2026 18:39 HKT
Police appeal for information on missing man, 80, in Tai Po
29-10-2026 01:47 HKT
Man injured in knife attack in Tai Po, police hunt 4 suspects
29-10-2026 01:04 HKT
Woman injured after being hit by steel ball near Tai Po river
12-10-2026 01:25 HKT
9 vehicles crash on Tolo Highway in Tai Po, traffic congested
21-09-2026 08:22 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Iran says supertanker with 2 million barrels of oil sank in Gulf
15-11-2026 23:00 HKT