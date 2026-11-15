Xi urges high-quality Greater Bay Area growth during Zhongshan tour

President Xi Jinping called for breaking new ground in the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area during an inspection tour in Zhongshan on Monday.

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Accompanied by senior officials including Cai Qi, Huang Kunming, and Meng Fanli, Xi urged authorities to thoroughly implement the decisions of the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and promote deeper integration across the eastern and western banks of the Pearl River Estuary.

During the morning visit, Xi inspected the western artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a major cross-sea infrastructure project connecting Shenzhen, Zhongshan, and Guangzhou’s Nansha district.

Emphasizing that transport integration is the foundation of Greater Bay Area development, he described the mega-project as a pioneer in regional connectivity and instructed officials to manage and operate it effectively to better serve regional integration.

Xi later visited the Bay Area Future Tech City in Zhongshan’s Cuiheng New District, touring exhibitions highlighting local achievements in biopharmaceuticals, electronic information, high-end equipment, and traditional furniture manufacturing.

He inquired about product performance and market prospects, stressing that major bay area cities—including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Dongguan, and Zhongshan—must play leading roles in driving deep integration between technological and industrial innovation while fostering a favorable business environment.

To mark the 160th anniversary of Dr. Sun Yat-sen’s birth this year, Xi also visited the Museum of Dr. Sun Yat-sen in Nanlang subdistrict, where he laid a flower basket before Sun’s bronze statue and inspected heritage preservation efforts.

Calling on Chinese people at home and abroad to carry forward Sun's spirit in advancing national rejuvenation, Xi concluded his tour by urging officials to safeguard livelihoods, balance development with security, and ensure a strong start for the 15th Five-Year Plan.