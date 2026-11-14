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NEWS

Ceiling duct collapses at Hung Hom Bay Centre carpark, damaging 2 cars

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A large ventilation duct and concrete fell from the ceiling at the carpark of Hung Hom Bay Centre on Monday night, crushing two parked cars.

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Police received a report from a security guard at 10.41pm about a slab of ceiling concrete, about 2 meters by 3 meters, collapsing at the carpark at 92-112 Baker Street.

Officers found a large duct and concrete had fallen onto a Porsche and a Mercedes-Benz, causing minor damage. No one was inside the cars and no passers-by were nearby, so no injuries were reported.

Police cordoned off the area for investigation. The carpark appeared old, with parts of the ceiling covered with canvas.

collapsed ceiling Hung Hom Bay Centre carpark

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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