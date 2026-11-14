Ceiling duct collapses at Hung Hom Bay Centre carpark, damaging 2 cars

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Night Recap - November 16, 2026
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A large ventilation duct and concrete fell from the ceiling at the carpark of Hung Hom Bay Centre on Monday night, crushing two parked cars.
Police received a report from a security guard at 10.41pm about a slab of ceiling concrete, about 2 meters by 3 meters, collapsing at the carpark at 92-112 Baker Street.
Officers found a large duct and concrete had fallen onto a Porsche and a Mercedes-Benz, causing minor damage. No one was inside the cars and no passers-by were nearby, so no injuries were reported.
Police cordoned off the area for investigation. The carpark appeared old, with parts of the ceiling covered with canvas.