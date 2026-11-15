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NEWS

Car flips after hitting railing in Kennedy Town

NEWS
26 mins ago
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A private car crashed into a railing and overturned in Kennedy Town early Tuesday, but the driver and two passengers escaped unhurt.

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The accident happened around midnight as the car traveled along Rock Hill Street towards Smithfield Road. Near the Smithfield Municipal Services Building, the driver apparently lost control, hitting about 5 to 6 meters of railing on the right pavement before the car flipped onto its left side.

Passers-by, fearing someone was trapped, called police. Rescuers found the three occupants had climbed out and none were injured. The driver's breath test read zero.

Photos showed the car's rear door open with items scattered on the road, and damage to the right front end and wheels.

The driver told police he had borrowed his father's car for a drive.

traffic accident Kennedy Town overturned car

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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