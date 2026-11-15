Car flips after hitting railing in Kennedy Town

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British tourist couple hit by taxi in Wan Chai
15-11-2026 03:46 HKT
2 taxis collide head-on in Mong Kok, 6 injured
15-11-2026 02:59 HKT
Taxi crashes into parked coach in Sau Mau Ping, 2 injured
14-11-2026 05:12 HKT
2 men hit by taxi in Yau Ma Tei, one unconscious
10-11-2026 04:14 HKT
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Citybus in North Point
09-11-2026 10:52 HKT
Drunken man critically injured after being hit by taxi in Tsim Sha Tsui
08-11-2026 05:07 HKT
Woman hit by FEHD contractor truck in North Point, left unconscious
05-11-2026 03:11 HKT
2 private cars collide at Cheung Sha Wan junction, driver trapped
05-11-2026 01:37 HKT
Traffic cop injured after crash caused by road tent on Tsing Kwai Highway
04-11-2026 11:18 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Iran says supertanker with 2 million barrels of oil sank in Gulf
15-11-2026 23:00 HKT