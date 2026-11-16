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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump backs potential return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang return as chief executive officer of Nvidia NVDA.O, adding his voice to calls for Huang's reinstatement after an affair with a suspected Chinese spy forced him out.

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Trump, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to the Philippines and China, said he thought Huang had "learned a big lesson" and that the allegations might come up during his visit to China.

"I would certainly not mind seeing that," he said of Huang's potential return to Nvidia. "He could return. There's a big group of people that would like him to return."

Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's CEO and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

A petition calling for his reinstatement has been signed by more than 177,000 people, according to the website hosting ​it. Those listed as signatories included Elon ⁠Musk, CEO of SpaceX SPCX.O and Tesla TSLA.O, Replit CEO ​Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Trump counts Huang as a strong ally in the business world and has backed him despite revelations about his extramarital affair with Chinese national Alice Huang, the suspected spy. The two are not related.

Trump said he did not believe his relationship with Jensen Huang had put national security at risk.

"It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before, and you know China plays games with us, and we play games with China," Trump said.

Trump reiterated that he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy and would investigate.

"Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy. I don't know that she was a spy at all," he said.

Trump said he may discuss the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during this week's trip.

The scandal has put pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amid questions about whether he has done enough to restrict AI chip shipments to China. Senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, Reuters reported last week.

Trump, who considers Lutnick a close friend, on Monday told reporters he had no plans to replace him. Trump said Lutnick is “doing a very good job” and when asked whether he retained confidence in the commerce chief, said, "Yeah, I do."

A White House official said Lutnick would join Trump and other administration officials on the Asia trip.

Reuters

TrumpJensen HuangNvidia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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