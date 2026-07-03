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NEWS

EGL Tours reports data breach at third-party provider, customer names and ID numbers leaked

NEWS
38 mins ago
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EGL Tours said on Monday that its third-party technology service provider's system was accessed by unauthorized parties, exposing some customers' personal data including names, Hong Kong identity card numbers and travel document numbers. Credit card data was not involved.

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The travel agency has reported the incident to police and the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, and its systems are operating normally.

Provider's backend system accessed

EGL said it was recently notified of a data security incident. Its third-party technology provider detected suspicious network activity between November 10 and 12, and an investigation found an unauthorized person had accessed the provider's backend management system. The provider notified EGL on the evening of November 13 that some customers' personal data had been accessed without authorization.

Preliminary findings indicate the data may include customers' names, phone numbers, email addresses, ID card numbers, travel document numbers, dates of birth and some travel information. EGL said after making all reasonable inquiries it confirmed no credit card data was involved, there is no evidence the data has been misused, and it has received no reports of loss or damage.

EGL has implemented containment and enhancement measures, including strengthened security controls, system monitoring and enhanced data desensitization. The systems are now operating normally. It has reported the incident to police and the Privacy Commissioner and will notify all affected customers in due course.

Expert says responsibility cannot be outsourced

Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said the key issue is that EGL's own website was not directly breached, but customer data was accessed through the provider's backend management system. He stressed that while companies often outsource customer systems, "data can be outsourced, but responsibility cannot," and the public would not accept blaming the supplier.

Fong warned that although credit card data was not involved, the combination of leaked personal and travel data is enough for scammers to launch highly targeted fraud, such as impersonating travel agency staff to ask travelers to change itineraries or pay extra fees.

Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation
Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

He noted hackers increasingly target supply chains to access multiple companies' data through one provider, and many companies keep large amounts of old customer data, expanding the impact. He advised companies to proactively notify affected customers with clear anti-scam advice, demand the provider explain the breach and fix it, and review security requirements for all third parties while reducing storage of unnecessary personal data.

The Privacy Commissioner's Office said it received a data breach notification on November 16. Preliminary information showed the agency was notified by its third-party supplier on November 13 that an unauthorized person had accessed the supplier's backend management system. The number of affected people is still being confirmed, and the data may include names, HKID numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers and other travel information. An investigation is under way.

EGL Tours data breach personal data

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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