Morning Recap - October 30, 2026

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Wang Fuk Court report released with passages redacted on more than 40 pages, govt cites criminal proceedings

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The government on Thursday released the report by the independent committee set up over the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, comprising two volumes, 16 chapters and nine annexes totalling 1,013 pages.

Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay

Police are to prosecute a 56-year-old male driver after a private car with dual mainland and Hong Kong licence plates was filmed driving onto the pavement in Causeway Bay.

Security guard survives fall from To Kwa Wan building after canopy breaks his fall

A security guard fell from height at a building in To Kwa Wan early on Friday and survived after a canopy broke his fall.

Man found dead at Tai Wai flat after family reports losing contact

A 35-year-old man was found dead at his flat in Chun Shek Estate, Tai Wai, on Thursday night after his family reported losing contact with him.

Police and FSD bust triad-run illegal petrol station in Sha Tau Kok

Police and the Fire Services Department dismantled a suspected triad-run illegal petrol station in Sha Tau Kok on Thursday, seizing about 2,400 litres of petrol with a market value of about HK$90,000 and arresting a 58-year-old man.

Mainland woman arrested for allegedly trying to deposit fake US$100 note at Causeway Bay bank

A 36-year-old mainland woman holding a two-way permit was arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit currency after allegedly trying to deposit a suspected fake US$100 note at a Standard Chartered bank in Causeway Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Car overturns after hitting barriers on Kwai Chung Road

A private car overturned after crashing into water-filled barriers on Kwai Chung Road on Thursday night, disrupting traffic.

Salt water main bursts in Sheung Wan, affecting Bonham Strand area

A salt water main burst in Sheung Wan on Thursday night, sending water onto the streets and affecting the Bonham Strand and Cleverly Street area.

World/China

Patrick Stewart, Shakespearean actor turned 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86

Patrick Stewart, who rose from poverty in England to become an accomplished Shakespearean stage actor and then achieved global stardom as the erudite Captain Jean-Luc Picard in TV's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and the telepathic Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies, has died at the age of 86.

Photo: Reuters

Analysis: Trump says he saved Netanyahu from election defeat — now he wants influence

US President Donald Trump rushed to claim credit for Benjamin Netanyahu's election performance even before it became clear whether the Israeli prime minister could form a government, Israeli media reported, in what analysts see as a message that the man who helped keep him in the game may also get to set the rules.

File Photo/Reuters

Vance outreach to Iran related to medical supplies, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Vice President JD Vance's outreach to Iran was about helping the country get medical supplies, after US media reported Vance had written to Tehran's top security official to revive peace talks.

Photo: Reuters

3 dead in rock spire collapse at Turkey's touristic Cappadocia

Three people, including a foreign national, were killed on Thursday when a rock spire collapsed in Turkey's UNESCO-listed Cappadocia region after a landslide triggered by heavy rain, officials said.

Photo: Reuters

Russian drone strike kills 14 on Ukrainian rail platform

A Russian drone strike killed at least 14 people on a crowded rail platform in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday and five in daytime strikes on two other cities, officials said, even as a local truce in Kherson raised cautious hopes for a resumption of diplomacy.

Photo: Reuters

Hello Kitty firm apologises, scraps Japan TV tie-up after China anger

Sanrio, the Japanese company behind the popular character Hello Kitty, apologised on Thursday over its tie-up with a TV spy drama criticised as anti-China, cancelling a merchandise collaboration with the show.

Spain train crash survivor recalls scenes of devastation as accident unfolded

When his train drew to a halt, Sebastian Herrero thought the stoppage was due to a fallen overhead line, a problem that has increasingly beset Spain's high-speed railway network in recent years.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends lower as Alphabet revenue miss revives AI capex jitters

US stocks slid on Thursday, with investors reassessing big tech's massive AI spending spree as they digested high-profile earnings and crucial inflation data the day after the Federal Reserve held US interest rates steady.

Intel shares drop 18% on Israel factory blast, PC weakness

Intel shares plunged some 18% on Thursday after the company disclosed that a factory explosion in Israel will cost it roughly US$600 million in lost revenue over two quarters because it has been shut down for about two weeks.

Photo: Reuters

Caterpillar sticks to annual sales forecast amid cost pressures, shares dive

Caterpillar stuck to its annual sales growth forecast on Thursday despite strong demand for its power equipment from data centers, amid cost pressures and growing investor skepticism over the AI boom.

Photo: Reuters

DoorDash strikes $17 billion deal for US rival Instacart in mega grocery delivery bet

DoorDash said on Thursday it would buy Instacart in a deal valued at about US$17 billion, stepping up its push into the fast-growing US grocery delivery market as competition intensifies among app-based platforms.

Photo: Reuters

Sport

Ronaldo scores hat-trick in 15 minutes, moves within 15 goals of 1,000

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 15-minute hat trick for Al Nassr to lead his team to a 5-3 Saudi Pro League win over Al Kholood on Thursday and take his career goals total to 985.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

From the Fifth Plenum to Wang Fuk Court: why Hong Kong must ruthlessly root out systemic corruption

As the Chinese Communist Party concluded its Fifth Plenum in Beijing yesterday, the core agenda was unmistakable: implementing 'full and rigorous party self-governance.' Recognizing that institutional discipline is vital to navigating complex geopolitical and economic headwinds, the national leadership is aggressively targeting administrative complacency and systemic loopholes. The closed-door meeting focused heavily on refining institutional regulations and ensuring that major decisions translate into concrete action rather than symbolic rhetoric.

Opinion

The Chinese dish Hong Kong has never heard of | Isabelle's Table | Isabelle Hon

If you try to order Ginger Beef from a chef in Hong Kong, you will likely be met with blank stares. Yet in Canada, this dish is a true 'Canadian-born Chinese' classic and a local favorite. So why does it thrive in North America but remain virtually unheard of in Hong Kong?

Ginger Beef has become a comfort food for many Canadian locals.

Arbitration Week: global runway for HK's arbitral excellence | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

Most people have heard of Fashion Weeks in the 'fashion capitals' of New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where designers showcase their latest collections to the world's fashion elite. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has just hosted a rather different kind of week: the 15th edition of 'Hong Kong Arbitration Week,' consolidating itself again as one of the world's leading capitals in dispute resolution among other arbitration seats such as London, New York, Paris, Dubai, and Singapore.