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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people

WORLD
5 mins ago
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Ugandan security forces have arrested a man accused of killing and eating 38 people over a 15-year period, according to the country's military chief.

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The suspect, identified as Mujurizi Moses, is accused of committing the crimes between 2010 and 2025 in the districts of Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo. 

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced the arrest in a post on X on Monday evening, describing Moses as one of the country's worst serial killers and cannibals and saying he would face a public trial.

"I am glad to inform our fellow citizens that the security forces have arrested the evil Mujurizi Moses. The worst serial killer and cannibal in Uganda's history. He killed and ate 38 people between 2010 and 2025 in Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo. We will try him in public and definitely execute him," Kainerugaba wrote.

Local investigators said Moses allegedly targeted entire families, breaking into homes and attacking victims with a machete. In one case, his alleged accomplices reportedly drilled into the house of Pentecostal pastor Steven Mugambe and hacked all occupants to death. In other instances, he reportedly lured victims with promises of a relationship before killing them.

Moses was reportedly captured several times in the past but escaped or was released under disputed circumstances. Following his arrest, authorities reportedly recovered physical evidence from his residence and are examining unresolved missing-person and homicide records in the region.

The allegations will need to be established through legal proceedings.

Uganda serial killer arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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