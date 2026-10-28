Arbitration Week: global runway for HK's arbitral excellence | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

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Bringing the pieces together | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
27-10-2026 00:25 HKT
Most people have heard of Fashion Weeks in the “fashion capitals” of New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where designers showcase their latest collections to the world’s fashion elite. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has just hosted a rather different kind of week: the 15th edition of “Hong Kong Arbitration Week,” consolidating itself again as one of the world’s leading capitals in dispute resolution among other arbitration seats such as London, New York, Paris, Dubai, and Singapore. While Arbitration Weeks are perhaps less glamorous than its sartorial counterpart, they are no less important. After all, international disputes, unlike fashion trends, never seem to go out of style.
Arbitration Weeks are an established fixture on the international arbitration calendar. Much like Fashion Weeks, they allow cities to showcase their talent, cultivate professional networks, and compete for international business. Organized by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, this year’s program attracted more than 1,200 participants from 53 jurisdictions, with seminars, workshops, debates, and networking events filling the week.
Hong Kong has long been a favorite among international arbitration users, thanks to its well-established judicial system, its unique position as China’s only common law jurisdiction, and, above all, the quality of its services. First-rate arbitrators have been Hong Kong’s best ambassadors, and no marketing campaign can quite match a well-reasoned award delivered by an excellent tribunal.
This year’s program reflected that philosophy. In addition to exploring issues such as case management and how to ensure service quality, many sessions focused on arbitrators themselves, covering topics such as professional conduct, the challenges faced in arbitral practice, and the application of artificial intelligence, with the aim of ensuring that arbitrators could deliver high-quality services.
While conferences provide an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and build connections, the reputation of an arbitral seat ultimately is built over time, one case at a time. With its position, and continued commitment to professional excellence and the quality of arbitral awards, Hong Kong is well placed to build on its standing in the international arbitration community.
Victor Dawes SC is a practicing barrister. He is a former Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association and currently Co-Chair of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre