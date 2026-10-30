logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Vance outreach to Iran related to medical supplies, says Trump

WORLD
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that Vice President JD Vance's outreach toIranwas about helping the country get medical supplies, after US media reported Vance had written to Tehran's top security official to revive peace talks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran has received a letter from Vance but it has not responded to it yet, the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, while adding that Tehran wants the US to meet its conditions and "any position that contradicts this framework is unacceptable."

Also on Thursday, the US military's senior officer overseeing the Middle East, Admiral Brad Cooper, met Trump at the White House to outline military options in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials and other people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify this report.

Vance sent the letter to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance sent the letter at Trump's direction. When asked by reporters later on Wednesday if he directed Vance to reach out to Iran to restart peace negotiations, Trump said: "No."

"What that is is they need help with medical supplies and various things. He (Vance) asked me what I thought. I said, if you want to do that, that's okay. Basically, it's getting supplies in to help people that are not well," Trump told reporters.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter and Trump's remark. Vance's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TEHRAN'S CONDITIONS

Iran's parliament speaker said on Thursday that Tehran's conditions had been repeatedly and clearly communicated to mediators and that progress can only be achieved if Iran's seven conditions are met.

The "carrot-and-stick approach has no effect on Iran," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf added.

Conditions Iran says must be met before it will reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route include, among other demands, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, lifting US sanctions on Iranian oil exports and ending hostilities on all regional fronts.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran at the end of February. The US has also since imposed a naval blockade on Iran to starve it of oil export revenue and escalated efforts to economically isolate Iran.

Iran has long blamed US sanctions for hindering civilian access to medical supplies.

In an August letter to the UN Security Council, Iran accused the US of intentionally depriving civilians "of access to food, medicines, medical equipment, energy and other necessities, with grave consequences for their rights to life, health, food and a decent standard of living."

Qatari mediators presented Iran with a new draft deal on Sunday to end the war, but a senior Iranian official said Doha had only put forward unacceptable ideas that did not amount to an offer.

The war's impact on global energy costs has also weighed on support for Republican candidates and hurt Trump's approval ratings ahead of the US midterm elections that decide control of Congress. Trump's Republican Party holds a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress.

Reuters

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Russian drone strike kills 14 on Ukrainian rail platform
WORLD
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
Analysis: Trump says he saved Netanyahu from election defeat — now he wants influence
WORLD
2 hours ago
An election sign encouraging people to vote is displayed in the front yard of a residential home in Encinitas, California, US, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Judge says Trump bid to set aside California ballots would ‘wreak havoc’ on democracy
WORLD
17 hours ago
A supporter holds a sign as people arrive at a rally by former US President Barack Obama, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, ahead of the midterm elections in Morrow, Georgia, US, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Trump and Obama trade barbs in closing week of US midterm election
WORLD
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump's Truth Social for faster access to president's posts, sources say
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP The US Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2026.
Trump tamed after US midterms? Europe doubts it
WORLD
28-10-2026 14:40 HKT
Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) reacts as he speaks after losing the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia, Brazil October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Trump says he approves of Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US
WORLD
28-10-2026 14:35 HKT
A bus bearing a campaign poster featuring Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu alongside US President Donald Trump drives through Jerusalem on October 26, 2026, on the eve of Israel's legislative elections. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Netanyahu sees 'unique opportunity' with Trump to end Iran 'threat'
WORLD
28-10-2026 12:32 HKT
Workers distribute groceries at La Colaborativa’s food pantry, as food aid benefits, including SNAP payments, will be suspended starting November 1 amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
'They don't care about us': Trump food aid cuts leave Americans struggling and angry
WORLD
28-10-2026 11:27 HKT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for re-election, gestures as he addresses supporters after his victory in the presidential runoff election, at Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo
Lula's win in Brazil deals harsh blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’: McGeever
WORLD
28-10-2026 11:00 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT
Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide
NEWS
29-10-2026 03:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.