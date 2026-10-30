Police and FSD bust triad-run illegal petrol station in Sha Tau Kok

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Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To
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Police and the Fire Services Department dismantled a suspected triad-run illegal petrol station in Sha Tau Kok on Thursday, seizing about 2,400 litres of petrol with a market value of about HK$90,000 and arresting a 58-year-old man.
The operation was conducted by the Border district crime unit and the Fire Services Department's special task force against illegal fuel transfer.
Officers found a large number of refuelling tools and intercepted the 58-year-old man, who is suspected of operating the illegal petrol station in contravention of the Fire Safety (Fire Hazards) Regulations, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulations. He will be prosecuted. The Fire Services Department has taken away the petrol and will apply to the court for confiscation.
Police said the illegal petrol station was near residential buildings and lacked dedicated fire safety installations and equipment, posing a serious safety threat to nearby residents and buildings in the event of a fire.