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NEWS

Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police are to prosecute a 56-year-old male driver after a private car with dual mainland and Hong Kong licence plates was filmed driving onto the pavement in Causeway Bay.

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The video, circulating online, showed the car travelling east along Hennessy Road on October 20 around 2pm. Outside Sogo department store, it suddenly turned left onto the pavement at the junction with East Point Road, seriously endangering pedestrians.

The Hong Kong Island traffic investigation team launched an investigation and, after reviewing the footage, identified the vehicle and driver on October 23. The driver will be prosecuted. The case has been classified as careless driving and is still under investigation.

Police reminded drivers to pay attention to road signs and plan their journeys in advance. Careless driving carries a maximum penalty of HK$5,000 and six months' imprisonment.

careless driving Causeway Bay pavement

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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