logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

3 dead in rock spire collapse at Turkey's touristic Cappadocia

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Three people, including a foreign national, were killed on Thursday when a rock spire collapsed in Turkey's UNESCO-listed Cappadocia region after a landslide triggered by heavy rain, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Turkey's Cappadocia region, a magnet for tourists from around the world, is home to cone-shaped rock formations known as "fairy chimneys", created by ancient volcanic activity.

"According to initial findings, two people were killed and five others injured in the incident," Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X.

Rescue teams later pulled another body from the rubble, bringing the death toll to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok said.

One of those killed was a foreign national while the other two were Turkish, he added.

The incident occurred at 3:15 pm local time (1215 GMT) when a landslide triggered a rockfall in the town of Goreme near the open-air museum, the governor said.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud noise as the rock spire near a car park collapsed, sending up a huge cloud of dust.

The area was closed to the public after the collapse, according to local reports.

Rescue workers and excavators operated through the night under powerful floodlights before concluding the operation.

"As of now, all our operations have been completed. We have finished all checks and inspections," governor Kok said in an updated statement.

"Our teams have been withdrawn after determining there is no further need to continue operations at this stage," he said.

An investigation by the chief prosecutor's office, together with expert assessments, will begin on Friday, he added.

Restoration

In 2024, another rockfall was reported in Cappadocia, although no injuries were recorded.

Turkey's culture and tourism ministry has launched restoration work in the region to help preserve the fragile rock formations from climate-related damage, natural erosion and human activity.

A UNESCO heritage site since 1985, Goreme national park and the rock sites of Cappadocia are "a landscape of harmony combining human interaction and settlement with dramatic natural landforms," according to the UN agency.

Some of the cones and pillars have experienced earthquake damage, but this is seen as a naturally occurring phenomenon.

"Overuse by tourists and some vandalism have been reported and some incompatible structures have been introduced," it said on its website.

The Cappadocia region is also home to rock-carved underground cities and early Christian churches.

In 2025, some 4.5 million domestic and foreign tourists visited the region, according to tourism ministry figures.

Hot-air ballooning in Cappadocia is a thriving industry that sees dozens of balloons take to the skies on clear mornings. But concerns have been raised about safety following a series of fatal accidents.
In 2022, two Spaniards were killed and three others injured when their hot-air balloon crashed in high winds.

"Winter Sleep", the acclaimed drama by Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan that won Cannes' Palme d'Or in 2014, was set in the Cappadocia region.

AFP

TurkeyCappadocialandslide

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Turkey jails 31 in LGBTQ+ crackdown, detains 126 protesters
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:50 HKT
Photo by - / SHIZUOKA PREFECTURE / AFP This handout photo taken on September 9, 2026 and received from Shizuoka prefecture on September 10, 2026 shows vehicles buried by mud and debris after a landslide swept into the parking lot at Fifth Station of Mount Fuji's Fujinomiya Trail in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture.
Mount Fuji ends hiking season with landslide, two rescues
WORLD
10-09-2026 15:03 HKT
3 dead, 9 missing after landslide in Jiangxi
CHINA
07-09-2026 06:11 HKT
Flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border. AFP
CK Asset, CK Hutchison and Li Ka Shing Foundation donate 15m yuan for Tibet landslide relief
FINANCE
01-09-2026 19:44 HKT
Rain-triggered landslide in Yunnan leaves 2 dead, 4 missing
CHINA
24-08-2026 04:00 HKT
Photo by GEORGE OURFALIAN / AFP A member of Syrian government forces, stands guard the Abu Duhur military air base area in Idlib province, on January 21, 2018.
As election looms, Netanyahu puts Turkey in Israel's crosshairs
WORLD
20-08-2026 18:01 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump boards the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after arriving on one of the older planes operating as Air Force One, to return to Washington after his participation in a NATO leaders summit in Turkey, at RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, Britain, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
After Trump's Turkey ruse, a look at past secret presidential trips
WORLD
13-08-2026 13:37 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump boarded secret Turkey flight via catering truck due to Iran threat
WORLD
11-08-2026 10:53 HKT
Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US
WORLD
11-08-2026 04:39 HKT
File Photo
China seeks to prevent, mitigate impact of landslides and floods
CHINA
04-08-2026 14:38 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT
Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide
NEWS
29-10-2026 03:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.