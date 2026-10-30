logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Hello Kitty firm apologises, scraps Japan TV tie-up after China anger

CHINA
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Sanrio, the Japanese company behind the popular character Hello Kitty, apologised on Thursday over its tie-up with a TV spy drama criticised as anti-China, cancelling a merchandise collaboration with the show.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It comes days after Chinese sponsors dropped football superstar Kylian Mbappe over comments calling communist leader Mao Zedong a "dictator", for which the Real Madrid forward later apologised.

In one episode of "Vivant", a drama with a wide audience in Japan, a Chinese-affiliated organisation had been depicted torturing a member of the Japanese military's unofficial spy unit.

"We have recently received feedback from various quarters regarding the collaborative merchandise with the Japanese television drama VIVANT," Sanrio said in a statement.

"We sincerely apologise for any concern this may have caused."

The project "contains expressions that are inconsistent with the Sanrio Group's corporate philosophy", it said.

Sanrio said it had "decided to cease this collaboration, as well as all subsequent projects and promotional campaigns".

Hello Kitty and other cute Sanrio characters had been depicted as characters from "Vivant" -- currently in its second season -- in a range of novelty merchandise items.

Before the apology, Chinese state media outlet the Global Times had accused the show of "smearing China", saying it had "sparked shock and fierce backlash on social media".

The series reflects the "anti-China narrative of the current conservative Japanese right-wing administration, catering to the trend of right-wing extremism in Japanese society", it said.

Long-frosty ties between the countries have worsened since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last year that Japan could intervene militarily in any conflict over Taiwan.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to bring it under control one day.

'Beauty and goodness'

The drama "is a completely fictional entertainment work", private broadcaster TBS, which created "Vivant", said in a statement to AFP.

"There is absolutely no intention to deliver messages that disparage any particular nation or hurt public sentiment," it said.

The network's president told Japanese media that TBS "does not in any way take a position that foments conflict between nations or condones the use of force or violence".

Comments posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo before Sanrio's announcement had angrily criticised the merchandise tie-up.

"Sanrio, you are a brand for conveying a message of beauty and goodness, why have you got involved with this?" one post said.

"It's disappointing," read another. "The founder has long taken part in various anti-war activities, and Sanrio was originally founded on the ideals of stopping war and cherishing peace."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun echoed the complaints at a regular news briefing on Thursday, following Sanrio's statement.

"This television drama once again reveals the persistent existence inside Japan of a force that seeks to use cultural products to vilify and smear China and spread anti-Chinese sentiment," he said.

"This should raise alarm amongst the international community and enlightened individuals within Japan."

The furore follows similar ire from the country over Mbappe's comments.

Real Madrid apologised to Beijing on Wednesday after their French star striker apparently joked about Chinese former leader Mao, sparking a social media storm that saw Spanish football yanked off Chinese state TV.

Mocking Mao -- blamed by historians for millions of deaths -- is taboo in China.

In a clip of a video interview with French show "The Bridge" -- since taken down -- Mbappe talked about being amused by an internet meme of his face photoshopped onto "some guy, think he's a Chinese dictator".

Mbappe issued his own apology on Tuesday, saying: "My comment was ill-judged and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world."

AFP

SanrioVivantanti-China

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sanrio ends VIVANT collaboration amid China backlash
CHINA
15 hours ago
A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hello Kitty maker Sanrio cuts ties with TV spy show after China backlash
CHINA
15 hours ago
Kuromi pop-up and bakery experience coming to Airside
NEWS
13-10-2026 17:59 HKT
Supporters of South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol hold a placard reading "Remove Lee, Free Yoon now!" during a rally marking the first anniversary of Yoon's declaration of martial law, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on December 3, 2025. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
How anti-China disinformation shaped South Korea's year of crisis
CHINA
03-12-2025 19:45 HKT
Marvel at the magnificent fireworks at the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest
NEWS
03-10-2025 10:00 HKT
Marvel at the magnificent fireworks at the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest
NEWS
10-09-2025 15:30 HKT
Make your Macao trip more memorable! A guide to upcoming events
NEWS
15-08-2025 10:15 HKT
Food, culture, art and family fun in Macao! A guide to upcoming events
Zhang Xiaogang
China warns of 'unbearable price to pay' over Japan's military deployment near Taiwan
CHINA
7 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China's Communist Party confirms expulsion of 33 officials
CHINA
10 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT
Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide
NEWS
29-10-2026 03:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.