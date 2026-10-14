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NEWS

Salt water main bursts in Sheung Wan, affecting Bonham Strand area

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A salt water main burst in Sheung Wan on Thursday night, sending water onto the streets and affecting the Bonham Strand and Cleverly Street area.

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Police received a report at 8.34pm of a burst pipe on Burd Street and notified the Water Supplies Department, which confirmed it was a salt water main. Large amounts of salt water spilled onto the road.

The Water Supplies Department suspended salt water supply in the area at 10.10pm for repairs, with supply expected to resume at 4.10am on Friday.

Affected buildings include those at 89-119 odd-numbered Wing Lok Street and 65-95 odd-numbered Bonham Strand.

Videos circulating online showed water flowing onto Cleverly Street and Bonham Strand. Earlier the same day, a water main leak was also reported on Wong Tai Sin Road near Ma Chai Hang Road, with netizens asking whether the incidents were happening in turn.

salt water main Sheung Wan water supply

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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