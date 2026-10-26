logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Water levels in Hong Kong were slightly higher than normal on Wednesday night due to the northeast monsoon and an astronomical high tide, with photos and videos circulating online showing flooding in parts of Sha Tin and Tai Po.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In Sha Tin, a cycle track near Yuen Wo Playground by the Shing Mun River was reportedly submerged after river water spilled onto the path, with the water appearing about 10cm deep and people wading through. A netizen said they encountered the flooded cycle track while running in Sha Tin, describing it as the first time they had seen such a situation.

Threads@tpwmeme
Threads@michelleccwy
Threads@kim_yu.ty
Threads@kim_yu.ty
Threads@kim_yu.ty

In Tai Po, a pedestrian subway was shown with standing water and a warning sign advising the public not to enter due to flooding risk. The netizen said they had to take a detour home.

According to Observatory data, the water level at Tai Po Kau reached 3.16 metres at 10.26pm on Wednesday.

The Observatory said a strong northeast monsoon affected the coast of Guangdong on Wednesday, with Hong Kong generally cloudy and a couple of rain patches in the morning. It said water levels were slightly higher than normal on Wednesday night due to the monsoon and astronomical high tide, and expected generally sunny weather over Guangdong on Thursday and Friday as the monsoon moderates and a high-altitude anticyclone strengthens.

flooding Sha Tin Tai Po

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police appeal for information on missing man, 80, in Tai Po
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man injured in knife attack in Tai Po, police hunt 4 suspects
NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
Facebook
(Video) 3-vehicle crash on Ting Kok Road in Tai Po injures 2, wrong-way driver blamed
NEWS
26-10-2026 04:47 HKT
Woman injured after being hit by steel ball near Tai Po river
NEWS
12-10-2026 01:25 HKT
Water supply and lifts disrupted at Kwong Chi House in Tai Po, about 670 households affected
NEWS
07-10-2026 03:41 HKT
4 injured as car catches fire after collision with KMB bus near Sun Tin Wai Estate
NEWS
24-09-2026 02:06 HKT
Photo: FB
9 vehicles crash on Tolo Highway in Tai Po, traffic congested
NEWS
21-09-2026 08:22 HKT
A rescue worker holds a child while evacuating residents by boat amid flooding caused by heavy rainfall from Typhoon Saudel in Minhou county, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China September 3, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Typhoon Saudel brings torrential rain, flooding to China's coastal areas
CHINA
04-09-2026 12:26 HKT
Van driver calmly sits on overturned vehicle after Sha Tin crash, netizens praise his poise
NEWS
28-08-2026 02:03 HKT
Water supply restored to 5,000 Tai Po households after main burst, repairs completed overnight
NEWS
27-08-2026 07:25 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
10 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-10-2026 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.