Security guard survives fall from To Kwa Wan building after canopy breaks his fall

A security guard fell from height at a building in To Kwa Wan early on Friday and survived after a canopy broke his fall.

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At around 5am, a passer-by reported that a man had fallen from a building at 50 Tam Kung Road and landed on the third-floor podium. The building is called Tak Shing Mansion.

Rescuers arrived and took the man, who was still conscious, to hospital. It is understood that when he fell, he hit a water pipe on the building's exterior, causing water to spray out.

Police are investigating the man's identity and the cause of the fall. Sources said the building is a high-rise, and a water pipe burst on the exterior of the 13th floor. The male security guard was reportedly on the rooftop inspecting the burst pipe when he accidentally fell to the third-floor podium. A canopy broke his fall, saving his life.