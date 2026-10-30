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NEWS

Night Recap - October 30, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Security minister apologizes over deadly Tai Po fire as govt unveils anti-bid-rigging panel

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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung delivered a formal apology on Friday regarding the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, as high-ranking officials convened a thematic press conference to outline comprehensive policy reforms and crackdown measures against bid-rigging in building maintenance.

Abby Choi’s former father-in-law Kwong Kau pleads guilty to preventing lawful burial

The father-in-law of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi changed his plea on the 27th day of trial, to guilty before a nine-person jury to preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Police probe suspected theft of sculpture from Hong Kong City Hall ahead of art festival

Police have launched an investigation into the suspected theft of a sculpture from an exhibition hall at Hong Kong City Hall in Central after venue workers discovered the artwork missing during preparations for an upcoming media art festival on Friday afternoon.

Police arrest two motorists in targeted operation against driving while disqualified

Traffic officers in Kowloon East arrested two male drivers during a targeted operation against individuals driving while disqualified.

Fitness coach jailed for nine months over Admiralty MTR bomb threat in online game

A 31-year-old part-time fitness coach who threatened to bomb Admiralty MTR station during a match of the online video game League of Legends was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday at Eastern Magistrates' Courts.

Business Today

Binance freezes assets after US$6.3 billion heist, crypto industry's biggest

Hackers stole US$6.3 billion from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, in what analysts say is the biggest crypto hack ever, an attack that could prompt investors to rethink the risks of owning digital assets.

Nvidia's Huang says dealings with firm in US spy probe were 'normal', Bloomberg News reports

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the company's business with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, calling it "normal and not unusual," Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices including smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the US, expanding a previous agency action targeting Beijing.

Trump's tariffs fail to cut US trade deficit, IW report shows

United States President Donald Trump's economic agenda has delivered robust growth and strong investment but failed to reduce the trade deficit, according to a study by the German Economic Institute IW seen by Reuters on Friday.

HK government books $16.2 billion surplus in April-Sept on Silver Bonds proceeds.

Hong Kong government recorded a surplus of HK$16.2 billion in the April-September period, mainly due to the proceeds received from the issuance of Silver Bonds.

World/China

Global cybersecurity crisis deepens as major platforms suffer severe breaches

A wave of severe cyberattacks dubbed Black October has struck global institutions in late October 2026, triggering catastrophic financial losses in the cryptocurrency sector and exposing the private personal information of tens of millions of consumers worldwide.

Philippines raises volcano alert level as blast sends ash skyward

One of the Philippines' most active volcanoes fired a dark column of ash thousands of metres into the sky Friday in a "moderately explosive eruption" that lasted nearly six minutes, the state seismology office said.

China ruling party says 'eliminated dangers' after 33 expelled

China has eradicated "serious hidden dangers" in its Communist Party and military under President Xi Jinping's leadership, a senior official said on Friday, a day after authorities confirmed the expulsion of a record 33 figures.

US plans to ban Chinese telecom firms from direct access to US phone numbers

The United States plans to soon ban Chinese telecom firms from direct access to US phone numbers on national security grounds — a measure designed to prevent scam-related robocalls.

Russian detained in Poland after photographing rail infrastructure, police say

Polish police said on Friday they had detained a 55-year-old Russian man suspected of acting for a foreign intelligence service, adding that a court had ordered him held for three months.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Security camera shows Abby Choi murder suspects buying meat grinder and saw, court hears
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Fitness coach jailed for nine months over Admiralty MTR bomb threat in online game
NEWS
2 hours ago
Security minister apologizes over deadly Tai Po fire as govt unveils anti-bid-rigging panel
NEWS
3 hours ago
Police probe suspected theft of sculpture from Hong Kong City Hall ahead of art festival
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK secures five-year exclusive deal to host Vinexpo Asia from 2027
NEWS
4 hours ago
Abby Choi’s former father-in-law Kwong Kau pleads guilty to preventing lawful burial 
NEWS
6 hours ago
The Weeknd wraps up Hong Kong tour at Kai Tak Stadium as special transit measures kick in
NEWS
6 hours ago
File photo
Woman arrested in Yau Ma Tei after hitting husband with glass cup during divorce dispute
NEWS
6 hours ago
MoMA, Centre Pompidou, M+ form alliance, announce 2028 Kandinsky show
NEWS
7 hours ago
Car flips onto sidewalk in Sai Kung after driver swerves to avoid dog
NEWS
8 hours ago
Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay
NEWS
16 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
(File photo)
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
NEWS
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT
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