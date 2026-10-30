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NEWS

Security minister apologizes over deadly Tai Po fire as govt unveils anti-bid-rigging panel

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung delivered a formal apology on Friday regarding the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, as high-ranking officials convened a thematic press conference to outline comprehensive policy reforms and crackdown measures against bid-rigging in building maintenance.

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The briefing followed yesterday's official release of the independent committee report into the deadly blaze.

Joining Tang at the press conference were Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Albert Yip Wan-lung, ICAC Director of Investigation Choi Shu-keung, and Competition Commission Chief Executive Officer Rasul Butt.

Security chief addresses loss of life and details leadership directives

Expressing deep remorse over the disaster that claimed 168 lives and affected more than 1,000 families, Tang stated that as a member of the politically appointed team, he felt compelled to offer an apology to the public.

Tang noted that Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had issued two clear instructions to the political leadership team: to spare no effort in moving future work forward, and to learn profound lessons from the tragedy. Tang affirmed that he would strictly adhere to these expectations and fully dedicate himself to his duties.

Multi-agency task force targets building renovation bid-rigging

During the session focusing on combating bid-rigging in building repair works, officials from law enforcement, anti-corruption, and competition watchdogs outlined enhanced collaborative measures aimed at reforming the renovation industry.

Authorities pledged tighter oversight and aggressive enforcement to eradicate collusive practices in public and private building maintenance projects, addressing systemic vulnerabilities identified in the independent panel's report.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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