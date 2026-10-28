Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average

Hong Kong civil service pension payments were adjusted upward by 2.1 percent in the last fiscal year, equivalent to an average increase of about HK$370 a month for each retired civil servant and judicial officer, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said.

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In a written reply to a lawmaker, Yeung said civil servants and judicial officers who retired during the financial year received an average monthly pension of about HK$20,200.

Those who retired before the financial year received an average of about HK$17,700 a month.

As of March 31, 2025, the government’s statutory pension liabilities totaled HK$924.8 billion. Serving personnel accounted for about 40 percent of the liabilities, while retirees accounted for the remaining 60 percent.

Yeung said the civil service pension schemes apply only to officers appointed before June 1, 2000.

As the remaining officers covered by the schemes gradually reach retirement age, government pension expenditure is expected to continue rising for some time before beginning to decline around the mid-2030s, she said.