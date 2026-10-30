Russian detained in Poland after photographing rail infrastructure, police say

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OpenAI and Poland NASK collaborate on AI safety research
23-10-2026 15:23 HKT
Poland suspects assassination attempts on PM, defence minister: govt
11-10-2026 18:36 HKT
10 injured in knife attack at Polish school
08-10-2026 01:09 HKT
The art of memory: Four Polish museums where history becomes art
07-10-2026 21:39 HKT
Poland: from coal and cloth to culture – where scars become sights
05-10-2026 06:05 HKT
Poland draws investors with EU-leading growth
01-10-2026 22:32 HKT
Polish game developers making big strides
01-10-2026 22:32 HKT
One dead after Polish train collides with truck: police
10-09-2026 05:06 HKT
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT