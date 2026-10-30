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FINANCE

Trump's tariffs fail to cut US trade deficit, IW report shows

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump's economic agenda has delivered robust growth and strong investment but failed to reduce the trade deficit, according to a study by the German Economic Institute IW seen by Reuters on Friday.

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Here are some key points from the report: 

  • Trump's tax cuts, tariffs and drive to revive domestic manufacturing had produced mixed results. Gross domestic product growth remained solid and AI-related investment was buoyant, but job creation lagged the prior administration and inflation remained above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
  • The US goods trade deficit reached US$130 billion in August, exceeding its level two years earlier, despite sweeping import tariffs.
  • Trade patterns had shifted, however. The European Union's share of the deficit fell to 7 percent from 20 percent in August 2024. China's share of the trade deficit declined to 14 percent from 29 percent. 
  • Efforts to bring manufacturing back have so far fallen short. Foreign direct investment inflows fell 8.2 percent to US$248 billion in 2025, 18 percent below the 2015–2024 average.
  • The US-Israeli war against Iran is increasing already high public debt and pushing up interest rates, with creditors questioning whether the US can sustain its outstanding debt of US$40 trillion.

Reuters


 

TrumptariffsUStradedeficit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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