Trump's tariffs fail to cut US trade deficit, IW report shows

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United States President Donald Trump's economic agenda has delivered robust growth and strong investment but failed to reduce the trade deficit, according to a study by the German Economic Institute IW seen by Reuters on Friday.
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Here are some key points from the report:
- Trump's tax cuts, tariffs and drive to revive domestic manufacturing had produced mixed results. Gross domestic product growth remained solid and AI-related investment was buoyant, but job creation lagged the prior administration and inflation remained above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
- The US goods trade deficit reached US$130 billion in August, exceeding its level two years earlier, despite sweeping import tariffs.
- Trade patterns had shifted, however. The European Union's share of the deficit fell to 7 percent from 20 percent in August 2024. China's share of the trade deficit declined to 14 percent from 29 percent.
- Efforts to bring manufacturing back have so far fallen short. Foreign direct investment inflows fell 8.2 percent to US$248 billion in 2025, 18 percent below the 2015–2024 average.
- The US-Israeli war against Iran is increasing already high public debt and pushing up interest rates, with creditors questioning whether the US can sustain its outstanding debt of US$40 trillion.
Reuters