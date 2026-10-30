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NEWS

Abby Choi’s former father-in-law Kwong Kau pleads guilty to preventing lawful burial 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The father-in-law of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi changed his plea on the 27th day of trial, to guilty before a nine-person jury to preventing the lawful burial of a body.

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Kwong Kau, 67, responded "guilty" as the charge was read aloud in court. His decision follows similar guilty pleas on the same charge entered before the trial began by his two sons, Alex Kwong Kong-chi and Anthony Kwong Kong-kit. All three men continue to deny the charge of murder.

Village house murder and dismemberment trial

The trio—Alex Kwong, 30, Anthony Kwong, 33, and Kwong Kau—are jointly charged with one count of murder and one count of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

The prosecution alleges that the defendants murdered 28-year-old Abby Choi on February 21, 2023, inside the ground-floor unit of a village house at 56B Lung Mei Village on Ting Kok Road in Tai Po. They are also accused of attempting to prevent the lawful burial of her remains between February 21 and February 23, 2023, at the same location.

The High Court and international legal teams

The trial is conducted in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith. Senior Counsel Charlotte Draycott, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gary Leung Yuk-hang, Senior Prosecutors Human Lam Hiu-man and Gabriel Ng Hay-lok, and Prosecutor Herman Wan Pui-hin represent the prosecution.

Defense counsel includes barrister Trevor Beel representing Anthony Kwong, barrister Oliver Davies representing Kwong Kau, and barrister Andrew Raffell representing Alex Kwong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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