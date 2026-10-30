Security camera shows Abby Choi murder suspects buying meat grinder and saw, court hears

Security camera recordings showing the father and brother of Abby Choi Tin-fung’s former husband purchasing a commercial meat grinder, an electric saw, and other tools were presented in the High Court on Friday, as the trial over the 28-year-old socialite’s killing and dismemberment entered its 27th day.

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Choi was allegedly murdered and dismembered in a ground-floor village house in Lung Mei, Tai Po, in February 2023.

Her former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, former father-in-law Kwong Kau, and former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit face charges of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

While all three defendants have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of Choi's body between February 21 and 23, 2023, they have pleaded not guilty to her murder on February 21.

Kitchenware and tools procured across Kowloon

The court viewed extensive surveillance footage tracking the movements of Kwong Kau and Anthony Kwong across multiple districts in Kowloon and the New Territories nearly two weeks prior to the alleged killing.

An officer testified that Shanghai Street in Yau Ma Tei was widely known for businesses selling knives and culinary equipment.

Recordings from February 8 showed the father and son arriving on Shanghai Street in separate seven-seater vehicles.

Kwong Kau was seen buying a heavy-duty meat grinder and metal trays from Tung Ngar Air-Condition & Steel Holdings Ltd., with shop staff assisting him in loading the goods into his vehicle before the two men conversed by the car.

According to admitted facts, Kwong Kau purchased the meat grinder, a 14-inch soup pot, a 15-inch circular chopping board, and an 11-inch frying strainer for 8,700 Hong Kong dollars.

Video footage further showed him repeatedly visiting the Au Lee Cheong Cutlery Co. store nearby and placing several knife-like objects into his vehicle.

Cable ties tested around wrist in hardware store

Footage played before the court showed Anthony Kwong entering Tai Tak Hardware Supermarket on the same day. He was observed selecting cable ties and testing them repeatedly around his own wrist before browsing ropes.

Closed-circuit television audio and video captured Anthony Kwong holding white and brown ropes while asking a store employee whether they were scout ropes.

The clerk asked if he intended to tie knots and pointed toward the brown rope, noting that it was typically used for traditional knot-tying.

When asked by the clerk whether he was involved in scouting, Anthony Kwong replied that the rope was intended for children to play with.

He subsequently purchased five pairs of gloves, cable ties, hemp rope, and nylon rope. Later that evening, Kwong Kau was captured driving a white seven-seater to the Lung Mei Tsuen property.

Electric saw and protective gear purchased days before killing

Subsequent footage from February 9 showed Anthony Kwong visiting a Japan Home Centre branch in Tsuen Wan, where he purchased kitchen shears and aerosol sprays.

He then drove his seven-seater vehicle back to the Lung Mei village house, where his father was already present, before both departed shortly afterward.

On February 10, Kwong Kau was recorded loading a tent and other supplies into his vehicle before driving to Wing Shun Metal in Sham Shui Po.

There, he purchased an electric saw and replacement blades packaged inside a cardboard box and wrapped in plastic bags.

Kwong Kau was then seen walking through Sham Shui Po, measuring the size of waterproof boots against his foot at an outdoor vendor stall, before returning to his car with multiple plastic bags.

The court heard that the box carried from the hardware store closely matched the electric saw packaging later seized by the officer from the Lung Mei crime scene.

Murder charges denied as High Court trial continues

The trio is accused of murdering Choi on February 21, 2023, inside the ground floor of village house 56B in Lung Mei, Ting Kok Road, Tai Po, and subsequently preventing the lawful burial of her corpse.

The trial is being conducted in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith. The prosecution is led by external counsel Charlotte Draycott SC, alongside Senior Assistant Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Gary Leung Yuk-hang, Senior Public Prosecutors Human Lam Hiu-man and Ng Hay-lok, and Public Prosecutor Herman Wan Pui-hin.

Anthony Kwong is represented by barrister Trevor Beel, Kwong Kau by Oliver Davies, and Alex Kwong by Andrew Raffell.