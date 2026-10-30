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INNOVATION

FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices including smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the US, expanding a previous agency action targeting Beijing.

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The FCC said it will prohibit test labs and certification bodies in countries including China that deny reciprocal treatment to US-based test labs. The FCC prohibitions are slated to take effect in December 2028. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said that in 2025, 82 percent of electronics were tested in China, which does not have an agreement with the US.

"These labs are a critical gateway into American communications infrastructure -- and their privileged role gives them access to sensitive and confidential information about electronic products often months before the devices enter the market," Carr said, adding they could "allow insecure gear into the US market, disrupt communications networks, or even steal intellectual property."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2025, the FCC banned testing of US electronics by labs owned or controlled by the Chinese government, and several dozen labs were barred.

About 4 percent of all electronic devices are tested in labs inside the US, Carr said.

Separately, the FCC streamlined its approval process for devices tested in US labs or labs from countries not posing national security risks.

This is the latest move by Washington to crack down on China over technology issues and equipment.

In December, the FCC banned the import of all new models of Chinese drones and also has banned imports of new models of Chinese-made consumer routers, the boxes connecting computers, phones and smart devices to the internet.

In July, the FCC voted to bar sales of devices ​in the US that contain key hardware from Chinese companies deemed to ‌be national security risks.

The FCC maintains a list of firms, including Chinese telecom company Huawei and ZTE whose equipment is barred for sale in the ​US due to national security concerns.

In June, the FCC banned the import of more equipment from a group of Chinese manufacturers including Huawei and ZTE and has proposed to ​ban the import ⁠of most military-grade drones.

Reuters


 

FCCChinaUSlabselectronics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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