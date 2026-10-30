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NEWS

The Weeknd wraps up Hong Kong tour at Kai Tak Stadium as special transit measures kick in

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" is set to stage its final two Hong Kong performances at Kai Tak Stadium on October 30 and 31, following successful shows earlier in the month. 

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Event organizers and Kai Tak Sports Park management are urging ticket holders to plan ahead and utilize public transportation to navigate expected peak traffic and venue entry procedures.

Staggered venue admission and bag restrictions detailed

Security checks at the stadium will open at 4pm, followed by gate entry at 6pm, ahead of the scheduled 8.15pm showtimes.

Concertgoers are advised to collect physical tickets early and expect security screening, including metal detector sweeps and bag searches. 

Specific entry gates are assigned based on ticket type, with standing ticket holders required to queue at designated areas outside Gate B or Gate Y. Gate Y on the ground level is directly accessible via Exit D of Kai Tak Station.

Organizers recommend attendees bring minimal belongings to streamline entry. Prohibited items include laptops, tablets, professional cameras, selfie sticks, tripods, and bags exceeding 38 by 30 by 20 centimeters. 

Empty plastic or silicone cups under 600 milliliters without lids are permitted inside the venue. For those attending in Halloween attire, illuminated accessories and bulky headwear that could block sightlines are discouraged. 

Paid cloakroom facilities operating from 3.30pm to 11.15pm will be available at select locations across the precinct, though high demand is anticipated.

Enhanced public transit and cross-boundary travel arrangements set

With concurrent public events and a football match taking place within the Kai Tak precinct on October 30, heavy passenger flow is anticipated across the local transport network and the MTR Tuen Ma Line. 

Attendees can reach Kai Tak Stadium via a 10-minute walk from either Sung Wong Toi Station Exit D or Kai Tak Station Exit D. 

Venue parking remains restricted to drivers holding advance reservations.

Special transport services have been arranged for cross-boundary travelers. 

Eleven dedicated post-event bus routes will operate from the Sung Wong Toi Road pick-up area, including route SP12 to Huanggang Port and route A25S to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port. 

Cross-boundary coach services will also depart from the ground-floor coach area near Gate H. Rail passengers heading toward Lo Wu must note that the final MTR connection from Sung Wong Toi Station departs at 10.59pm, while the last train from Kai Tak Station leaves at 11.01pm.

Extended dining and retail services offered across Kai Tak Mall

To accommodate concertgoers before and after the performances, participating restaurants and retail outlets at Kai Tak Mall will offer special promotions for ticket holders alongside extended operating hours. 

Organizers remind attendees that smoking is restricted to designated outdoor zones near the stadium, and age verification will be enforced for alcohol purchases in accordance with Hong Kong law.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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