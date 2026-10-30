Car flips onto sidewalk in Sai Kung after driver swerves to avoid dog

A male driver escaped serious injury Friday morning after his private car swerved onto a sidewalk and flipped over on Tai Au Mun Road in Sai Kung Clear Water Bay.

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The incident occurred at approximately 10.23am as the motorist was driving along Tai Au Mun Road toward Tseung Kwan O.

According to preliminary reports, the driver veered sharply to the right in an attempt to avoid a dog, causing the vehicle to lose control, mount the pavement, and overturn on its side.

The driver was initially trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene and successfully extricated him from the wreckage.

He sustained only minor injuries, remained conscious throughout the rescue, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.