Woman arrested in Yau Ma Tei after hitting husband with glass cup during divorce dispute

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Yau Ma Tei early Friday morning after allegedly striking her husband on the forehead with a glass cup during a heated argument over their pending divorce.

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The incident occurred around 7.37am inside a residential unit at Mee King Building, located at 458 Nathan Road. According to police reports, the couple became embroiled in a fierce quarrel regarding divorce proceedings.

During the altercation, the wife became highly emotional, entered the kitchen, picked up a glass cup, and hurled it at her 45-year-old husband, surnamed Au. The glass struck Au on the forehead, causing bleeding and swelling.

Hearing the commotion, the wife's mother investigated the situation and alerted the police.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested the 38-year-old woman on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Au remained conscious throughout the incident and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.