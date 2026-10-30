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NEWS

Police arrest two motorists in targeted operation against driving while disqualified

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Traffic officers in Kowloon East arrested two male drivers during a targeted operation against individuals driving while disqualified.

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The operation was conducted across the district following detailed intelligence analysis and investigations, leading officers to intercept two target private cars in Tseung Kwan O and Wong Tai Sin.

Reoffending suspect fails drug test and faces court appearance

One of the motorists, a 46-year-old local man, was stopped after failing to produce a valid driver's license. 

Subsequent testing via a rapid oral fluid test indicated the presence of amphetamine in his system. 

Officers arrested him on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without third-party insurance, and driving with a specified drug in his body. 

Further police inquiries revealed that the man had previously been arrested in mid-October for driving while disqualified and was out on bail at the time of the latest intercept. 

He has been charged with all three offenses and is scheduled to appear at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts.

Second motorist arrested and released on police bail

The second driver, a 44-year-old local man, was intercepted in a separate action after he also failed to present a valid driver's license. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without third-party insurance. 

 

Police have released him on bail pending further investigation, with a requirement to report back to authorities in late November.

 

Police issue stern warnings over severe traffic penalties

 

Law enforcement authorities emphasized that driving while disqualified and driving without third-party insurance are grave traffic offenses. 

 

Upon conviction, violators face a maximum penalty of a HK10,000 fine, 12 months' imprisonment, and a mandatory 12-month driving ban. Police added that drug-driving poses a severe hazard to all road users, carrying maximum penalties for a first offense of three years' imprisonment, a HK25,000 fine, and a driving disqualification of at least 24 months. 

 

Authorities reiterated that law enforcement efforts against such offenses will continue to intensify.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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