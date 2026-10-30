logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China ruling party says 'eliminated dangers' after 33 expelled

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by FLORENCE LO / POOL / AFP Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Shengmin attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2026.
Photo by FLORENCE LO / POOL / AFP Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Shengmin attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2026.

China has eradicated "serious hidden dangers" in its Communist Party and military under President Xi Jinping's leadership, a senior official said on Friday, a day after authorities confirmed the expulsion of a record 33 figures.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In more than a decade in charge, Xi has cracked down hard on graft, ensnaring thousands of officials and purging dozens of members of the powerful Central Committee and a string of top military brass.

As a four-day plenum of the Central Committee wrapped up on Thursday, state media confirmed 33 more dignitaries had been ejected, including former Politburo member Zhang Youxia, once China's highest-ranking general.

The plenum adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.

Proponents say China's corruption purge promotes clean governance, but analysts have said the moves were aimed at paving the way for Xi to extend his rule at a Party Congress due in the second half of 2027.

The Central Committee, "with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core", has "eliminated serious hidden dangers within the Party, the state and the military," Zhang Fuhai, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), said on Friday.

The Party, he told reporters at a news briefing, had been guided by the sense of mission that "we would rather offend thousands than let down 1.4 billion people", referring to China's population.

China had previously removed Zhang Youxia, then the highest-ranking general, from his position following a months-long graft investigation, with his expulsion from the party confirmed on Thursday.

Ma Xingrui, a former top Xinjiang official whose ouster was also confirmed, had previously been removed from all his posts over corruption allegations, including nepotism, bribery and paying for sex.

The CCDI's Zhang Fuhai said on Friday that discipline inspection and supervisory organs in the country have punished 7.9 million people since 2012.

Efforts to weed out corruption will be "deepened", he vowed, especially in sectors "characterised by the concentration of power, large amounts of funds and rich resource".

"We will prioritise the investigation of issues where political and economic problems are intertwined, collusion between government and business, and the infiltration of capital into the political sphere," he said.

"We will thoroughly investigate new forms of corruption and hidden corruption, and routinely address misconduct and corruption affecting the public at the grassroots level," he added.

This week's meeting also saw Zhang Shengmin, who has spearheaded the anti-graft drive within the military and who serves as Xi's number two in the Central Military Commission (CMC), promoted to the Politburo, the top decision-making body.

AFP

Chinaruling partydangersexpelled

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang delivers his keynote speech during the Nvidia GTC Berlin 2026 Artificial Intelligence conference, on October 21, 2026 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
China denies spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang
CHINA
1 hour ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China's yuan hits over 4-year high, set for fourth monthly gain
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Zhang Xiaogang
China warns of 'unbearable price to pay' over Japan's military deployment near Taiwan
CHINA
21 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China's Communist Party confirms expulsion of 33 officials
CHINA
29-10-2026 18:12 HKT
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech at his Bellevue Palace residency in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2025. Maryam Majd/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties
CHINA
29-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP People walk past a bus featuring French football star Kylian Mbappe for Dongpeng Beverage Group's "Bushuila" electrolyte drink on a street in Shanghai on October 27, 2026.
Mbappe, Real Madrid and La Liga face long road to redemption in China
CHINA
29-10-2026 14:50 HKT
A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hello Kitty maker Sanrio cuts ties with TV spy show after China backlash
CHINA
29-10-2026 13:57 HKT
China clean tech exports to cut global emissions by Brazil-sized amount in 2026
ESG
29-10-2026 11:17 HKT
This photo taken on December 10, 2025 shows elderly guests dancing at the Hai Shang Jiu Meng Dance Hall in the Changning district of Shanghai. AFP
Ballet at 70, hiking at 75: China's wealthier retirees reshape the 'silver economy': Citi
FINANCE
28-10-2026 22:35 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
NEWS
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.