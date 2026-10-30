Global cybersecurity crisis deepens as major platforms suffer severe breaches

A wave of severe cyberattacks dubbed Black October has struck global institutions in late October 2026, triggering catastrophic financial losses in the cryptocurrency sector and exposing the private personal information of tens of millions of consumers worldwide.

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The coordinated spate of security failures saw cryptocurrency giant Binance lose more than US$6 billion, while prediction marketplace Polymarket was drained of US$2.65 million.

Alongside the financial sector turmoil, major corporate entities including retail brand MUJI, Cathay Pacific, and hardware security provider Keystone have disclosed massive customer data breaches affecting upwards of 20 million people.

Multi-billion dollar thefts hit major digital asset platforms

The financial sector suffered the brunt of the monetary damage, led by an unprecedented breach at Binance.

Suspected state-sponsored hackers linked to North Korea infiltrated an employee's computer, gaining sufficient access to siphon off more than US$6 billion in digital assets within just a few hours.

In response to the breach, the exchange temporarily suspended all trading operations to secure remaining assets and assess the extent of the infiltration.

Decentralized prediction market Polymarket was struck through a different attack vector when malicious actors hijacked a third-party performance monitoring tool embedded directly within the platform's website.

The compromise allowed attackers to take over more than 700 active trading accounts, automatically liquidating their positions and transferring out approximately US$2.65 million before platform engineers could contain the breach.

Consumer and travel data compromised across global corporations

The fallout quickly expanded beyond digital asset trading as corporate consumer systems reported severe unauthorized intrusions.

Retail chain MUJI announced that unauthorized access to its official mobile application had put an estimated 27.26 million customer records at risk of exposure, encompassing account details for both current users and individuals who had previously cancelled their memberships.

Transportation and consumer hardware companies have also been caught in the perimeter of the incident. Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific revealed that a cybersecurity breach at an external supplier compromised around 53,000 flight booking records.

Concurrently, cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Keystone confirmed the theft of 26,000 customer records alongside critical verification keys, raising concerns over potential targeted phishing and hardware security risks for affected users.

Investigators probe software vulnerabilities as links remain unconfirmed

Despite the rapid succession of disclosures within a concentrated timeframe in late October, investigators emphasize that there is currently no conclusive evidence indicating the attacks were orchestrated by a single threat actor or coordinated syndicate.

Cybersecurity researchers have highlighted the recent discovery and active exploitation of a critical vulnerability known as PHP2Shell, though officials have not yet established a verified technical link connecting the flaw directly to the current wave of enterprise breaches.

All affected organizations have taken their compromised services offline while referring the incidents to local law enforcement agencies and national cybersecurity watchdogs for exhaustive forensic investigation.