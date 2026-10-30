Nvidia's Huang says dealings with firm in US spy probe were 'normal', Bloomberg News reports

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the company's business with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, calling it "normal and not unusual," Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

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Huang's comments followed a New York Times report that said a former Megaspeed executive was under US investigation for allegedly spying on behalf of China. Here are some details:

Huang said Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed officials was proper and the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China, Bloomberg News reported

"We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," Huang said in an interview with Bloomberg

The remarks followed a New York Times report that US authorities were investigating a former Megaspeed executive for allegedly providing information to the Chinese government and helping evade US chip export curbs

Huang said his interactions with the executive were typical of those with Chinese customers and executives and that the person was no longer with Megaspeed, according to the report

Nvidia has argued that smuggling of its advanced AI chips into China is not a significant issue despite US export restrictions, the report said

Reuters



