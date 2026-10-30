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INNOVATION

Nvidia's Huang says dealings with firm in US spy probe were 'normal', Bloomberg News reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the company's business with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, calling it "normal and not unusual," Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

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Huang's comments followed a New York Times report that said a former Megaspeed executive was under US investigation for allegedly spying on behalf of China. Here are some details:

  • Huang said Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed officials was proper and the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China, Bloomberg News reported
  • "We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," Huang said in an interview with Bloomberg
  • The remarks followed a New York Times report that US authorities were investigating a former Megaspeed executive for allegedly providing information to the Chinese government and helping evade US chip export curbs
  • Huang said his interactions with the executive were typical of those with Chinese customers and executives and that the person was no longer with Megaspeed, according to the report
  • Nvidia has argued that smuggling of its advanced AI chips into China is not a significant issue despite US export restrictions, the report said

Reuters


 

HuangNvidiaUSAIprobe

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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