Nvidia's Huang says dealings with firm in US spy probe were 'normal', Bloomberg News reports

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the company's business with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, calling it "normal and not unusual," Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
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Huang's comments followed a New York Times report that said a former Megaspeed executive was under US investigation for allegedly spying on behalf of China. Here are some details:
- Huang said Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed officials was proper and the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China, Bloomberg News reported
- "We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," Huang said in an interview with Bloomberg
- The remarks followed a New York Times report that US authorities were investigating a former Megaspeed executive for allegedly providing information to the Chinese government and helping evade US chip export curbs
- Huang said his interactions with the executive were typical of those with Chinese customers and executives and that the person was no longer with Megaspeed, according to the report
- Nvidia has argued that smuggling of its advanced AI chips into China is not a significant issue despite US export restrictions, the report said
Reuters