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WORLD

Philippines raises volcano alert level as blast sends ash skyward

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Ash plume during an eruption at Mayon volcano in Albay Province, Philippines October 30, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a timelapse video. Philippine Institute Of Volcanology And Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS)/Handout via REUTERS
Ash plume during an eruption at Mayon volcano in Albay Province, Philippines October 30, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a timelapse video. Philippine Institute Of Volcanology And Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS)/Handout via REUTERS

One of the Philippines' most active volcanoes fired a dark column of ash thousands of metres into the sky Friday in a "moderately explosive eruption" that lasted nearly six minutes, the state seismology office said.

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There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in towns and cities surrounding Mount Mayon, but the country's volcano institute raised the alert level from 2 to 3 on its 0-5 scale and called for evacuations within six kilometres (3.7 miles) of the crater.

The 3,000-metre (nearly 10,000 feet) ash column gradually drifted southwest onto nearby population centres, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a bulletin.

"Mayon is in a new phase of magmatic eruption, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs (pyroclastic density currents)... affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano in the immediate days to weeks," it said.

It urged local officials to evacuate areas near the crater "due to the danger of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls and other volcanic hazards", with planes also advised to avoid flying close to the mountain.

The 2,462-metre (8,000-foot) Mayon, rising in a near-perfect cone about 330 kilometres southeast of Manila, is one of three Philippine volcanoes that have shown elevated levels of activity this year, though no major eruptions occurred.

In June 2023, more than 12,000 people living on its lower slopes were moved to evacuation centres to protect them from ash and toxic gases spewing from its crater.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

The country's most powerful eruption in recent decades was Mount Pinatubo in 1991, which killed more than 800 people and produced an ash cloud that travelled thousands of kilometres.

AFP

Philippinesvolcanoalertblastash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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