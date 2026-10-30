HK secures five-year exclusive deal to host Vinexpo Asia from 2027

Hong Kong will become the sole host of Vinexpo Asia for five consecutive years starting in 2027, under a landmark strategic agreement signed between the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and global event organizer Vinexposium.

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The five-year Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant transition for the flagship wine and spirits trade exhibition, shifting it from a biennial rotation into an annual fixture held exclusively in the city through 2031.

Tourism authorities and organizers also plan to expand the event beyond exhibition halls into a citywide celebration, aiming to draw high-spending business travelers and stimulate the local retail, hospitality, and dining sectors.

Major boost for convention tourism and regional trade

The agreement was formalized in Hong Kong by Tourism Board executive director Anthony Lau and Vinexposium overseas events director Déborah Sanchez.

The signing was witnessed by Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, Bordeaux deputy mayor Fabien Robert, and Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative Philippe Tapie.

Under the expanded arrangement, the first edition under the new annual schedule will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 8 to 10 next year.

Previously staged in Hong Kong every alternate year, the exhibition serves as the premier platform connecting global producers, buyers, and industry leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.

Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam described the agreement as an important milestone that deepens Hong Kong’s ties with Bordeaux and the global spirits market, built on nearly three decades of mutual trust.

He noted that securing exclusive hosting rights reflects international industry confidence in the city while reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a regional trading hub and premier convention destination.

Lam added that Vinexpo Asia and the concurrent Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival will complement each other to generate broader economic benefits across local commerce and tourism.

Expanding into a citywide celebration of gastronomy and culture

Organizers plan to broaden the scope of Vinexpo Asia by integrating curated activities across Hong Kong’s neighborhoods.

Preliminary plans include district-wide networking sessions, specialized tastings, and food-and-wine pairings spotlighting iconic beverage cultures from Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Bordeaux trade representative Philippe Tapie remarked that Hong Kong has served as an essential gateway and trusted partner for Vinexpo Asia since 1998.

He noted that establishing an annual home in the city provides the commercial certainty and continuity that international producers and buyers need for long-term growth, while forging closer ties with the local gastronomy and lifestyle sectors.

Tourism officials reiterated that proactive efforts will continue to attract high-profile international conventions and exhibitions to the city, maximizing the economic spillover effects of high-value business travelers on the broader economy.