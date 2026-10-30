logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK secures five-year exclusive deal to host Vinexpo Asia from 2027

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong will become the sole host of Vinexpo Asia for five consecutive years starting in 2027, under a landmark strategic agreement signed between the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and global event organizer Vinexposium.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The five-year Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant transition for the flagship wine and spirits trade exhibition, shifting it from a biennial rotation into an annual fixture held exclusively in the city through 2031. 

Tourism authorities and organizers also plan to expand the event beyond exhibition halls into a citywide celebration, aiming to draw high-spending business travelers and stimulate the local retail, hospitality, and dining sectors.

Major boost for convention tourism and regional trade

The agreement was formalized in Hong Kong by Tourism Board executive director Anthony Lau and Vinexposium overseas events director Déborah Sanchez. 

The signing was witnessed by Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, Bordeaux deputy mayor Fabien Robert, and Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative Philippe Tapie.

Under the expanded arrangement, the first edition under the new annual schedule will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 8 to 10 next year. 

Previously staged in Hong Kong every alternate year, the exhibition serves as the premier platform connecting global producers, buyers, and industry leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.

Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam described the agreement as an important milestone that deepens Hong Kong’s ties with Bordeaux and the global spirits market, built on nearly three decades of mutual trust. 

He noted that securing exclusive hosting rights reflects international industry confidence in the city while reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a regional trading hub and premier convention destination. 

Lam added that Vinexpo Asia and the concurrent Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival will complement each other to generate broader economic benefits across local commerce and tourism.

Expanding into a citywide celebration of gastronomy and culture

Organizers plan to broaden the scope of Vinexpo Asia by integrating curated activities across Hong Kong’s neighborhoods. 

Preliminary plans include district-wide networking sessions, specialized tastings, and food-and-wine pairings spotlighting iconic beverage cultures from Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Bordeaux trade representative Philippe Tapie remarked that Hong Kong has served as an essential gateway and trusted partner for Vinexpo Asia since 1998. 

He noted that establishing an annual home in the city provides the commercial certainty and continuity that international producers and buyers need for long-term growth, while forging closer ties with the local gastronomy and lifestyle sectors.

Tourism officials reiterated that proactive efforts will continue to attract high-profile international conventions and exhibitions to the city, maximizing the economic spillover effects of high-value business travelers on the broader economy.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Security minister apologizes over deadly Tai Po fire as govt unveils anti-bid-rigging panel
NEWS
41 mins ago
Police probe suspected theft of sculpture from Hong Kong City Hall ahead of art festival
NEWS
1 hour ago
Abby Choi’s former father-in-law Kwong Kau pleads guilty to preventing lawful burial 
NEWS
2 hours ago
The Weeknd wraps up Hong Kong tour at Kai Tak Stadium as special transit measures kick in
NEWS
3 hours ago
File photo
Woman arrested in Yau Ma Tei after hitting husband with glass cup during divorce dispute
NEWS
3 hours ago
MoMA, Centre Pompidou, M+ form alliance, announce 2028 Kandinsky show
NEWS
4 hours ago
Car flips onto sidewalk in Sai Kung after driver swerves to avoid dog
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police arrest two motorists in targeted operation against driving while disqualified
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - October 30, 2026
NEWS
11 hours ago
Security guard survives fall from To Kwa Wan building after canopy breaks his fall
NEWS
11 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
NEWS
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.