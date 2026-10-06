Morning Recap - October 6, 2026

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Datronix chairman identified as buyer of ONE STANLEY villa at centre of construction dispute

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The buyer of a HK$115 million seafront detached house at the ONE STANLEY luxury development in Stanley, which has been revealed to have construction quality issues that deviate from approved plans, is Ronald Siu, chairman and chief executive officer of listed company Datronix Holdings, market sources said.

3 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Tuen Mun Road

Three people were injured in a four-vehicle collision on Tuen Mun Road near Tai Lam Chung on Monday night.

Photo: FB

4 taxi drivers issued summonses in West Kowloon enforcement operation

West Kowloon traffic police issued four summonses to taxi drivers on Monday during an enforcement operation codenamed "KICKSTARTER" targeting taxi-related traffic offences.

Explosion sound at Kwai Chung works site caused by faulty beacon light cable

An explosion sound was heard from a works site on the pavement next to 88 Kwok Shui Road in Kwai Chung on Monday morning, with the Civil Engineering and Development Department saying it was caused by a faulty cable for a pedestrian crossing beacon.

19 arrested in West Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation, including 2 wanted men

Police conducted a joint anti-illegal worker operation in West Kowloon on Monday, arresting 19 people including two wanted men.

Rosanna Law welcomes Asian Games medallists home

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law welcomed Hong Kong athletes returning from the Nagoya Asian Games at the airport on Monday, the latest group being the men's and women's rugby sevens teams, the water polo team and Hong Kong Sports Federation & Olympic Committee staff.

Mainland blogger flies drone over Victoria Harbour to film National Day fireworks; CAD following up

The Civil Aviation Department is following up on a case involving a mainland photography blogger who allegedly flew a drone over Victoria Harbour without permission to film the National Day fireworks display last week.

World/China News

Trump says N Korea has 112 nuclear missiles, claims he gets along 'great' with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump on Saturday praised his relations with nuclear-armed nations, particularly North Korea, saying he gets along "great" with Kim Jong Un.

File Photo/Reuters

Bodycam shows New York police fatally shooting 17-year-old rape suspect who charged at officers with knife

Newly released bodycam footage shows a suicidal 17-year-old rape suspect charging at police with a knife before being fatally shot in upstate New York.

Yemeni govt forces drive Houthis from Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces staged a lightning advance on Monday to retake the coast around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait up to the city of Mocha, the government said, pushing the Iran-backed Houthis out of most of the areas they seized last month.

Photo: Reuters

Ivanka Trump marks grandmother's 100th birthday with four-generation family gathering

Ivanka Trump has shared photos from a milestone celebration marking the 100th birthday of her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, known as "Babi," with four generations of the family gathering.

Market

Nasdaq notches record high close as investors focus on earnings

The Nasdaq notched a record high close on Monday, lifted by Nvidia and Microsoft, as investors focused on a dip in oil prices and looked ahead to quarterly earnings reports.

Replenishing crude and fuel stocks could take two years, Saudi Aramco CEO says

The squeeze on crude oil and refined fuels is set to tighten, and it could take up to two years to refill global stockpiles drawn on as an emergency measure, the chief executive of the world's biggest oil company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Defying the demographic cliff: restoring hope

The Hong Kong government's 2026 Policy Address and the city's inaugural Five-Year Plan correctly identify demographic decline as a critical threat to long-term competitiveness. In a determined bid to stop the city's total fertility rate from falling off a cliff, authorities recently rolled out 11 new targeted measures to boost childbirth.

Opinion

Sony skipping CES as focus shifts to entertainment | Fongmula | Francis Fong

Sony Group will not exhibit at CES 2027, ending a continuous presence since the inaugural show in 1967. The Japanese conglomerate confirmed that neither the group nor its affiliates will have a booth at the Las Vegas technology showcase in January, a decision that will reshape the show floor of the world's largest consumer electronics event.

File Photo/Reuters

Why Chinese caviar deserves a proper luxury recognition | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

For many years, the word caviar naturally brought Russia, Iran, and the Caspian Sea to mind. It belonged to the world of old European hotels, imperial dining rooms, and restaurants where a small silver spoon could cost more than an entire dinner. Today, however, some of the finest caviar served in Michelin restaurants comes from China.

Today, some of the finest caviar served in Michelin restaurants comes from China.